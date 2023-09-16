I spend the most enjoyable time of each day writing about a fictitious pair of 12-year-olds who love to read — two kids that happen to be runaway orphans who meet while hiding in, of course, a library.
It’s a story aimed at reaching out to the “young adult” demographic and emphasizes the power of reading books, as our young adults tend to be the ones most occupied with social media who may benefit from decreasing computer screen time. The National Institute of Health warns that “Children’s heavy reliance on screen media has raised serious public health issues since it might harm their cognitive, linguistic, and social-emotional growth.”
This might well be compared to the fable about a dog who sees his reflection in a pond with a bone in its mouth. The dog wants the bone and jumps into the pond to get it, but ends up losing the bone he already had in his mouth. We may want to spend hours just surfing the internet, but if we do so too much, time becomes like the dog’s bone in the fable: We lose it.
As a kid I was introduced to a journey through time-honored novels by way of the “Collier’s Junior Classics” series. They were, as I recall, rewritten excerpts of classic novels. Then, around seventh grade, I recall reading Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen’s “Life Of Christ,” some of it read aloud at the kitchen table to my neighborhood friends, who, of course, thought I’d lost my mind. In eighth grade “The Call Of The Wild” stands out, although I dodged reading Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist,” which was assigned in school.
In my teen years I read books that enlightened me while provoking nightmares, like “Foxe’s Book Of Martyrs” and “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding, not to mention “The Exorcist,” a book that I immediately regretted ever opening. But I also finally read “Oliver Twist” in full, “The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and every biography about great people in history that I could lay my hands on.
The reading I did while growing up was well-rounded and informed the soul that is me today, and I quite sure the influence is much more than I can even imagine. For instance, when faced with an unusual, or perhaps even dangerous situation, a scene once read in a book may appear in my memory, guiding me to a decision. And more so than any author, I often hear C.S. Lewis’ voice reminding me that should I need to leave this world for a time, and enter another, all I need to do is open a book. I regret that I was introduced to Lewis as an adult. I may have gone through the wardrobe into Narnia many years ago.
Our generation, as I see it now, benefited from the fact that while growing up we had only three channels on the tellie, everything in our house being watched on a 19-inch Zenith TV in black-and-white. I lugged a paperback book around in my pocket in those days, whereas today every kid carries a virtual global library around in their pocket. I wonder how many, when seen bending into their phone screen, are reading something of good consequence.
As for me, I don’t read anything of length on a screen. I can’t explain the deep pleasure and satisfaction I get from a book that I do not get from a screen. I can feel a book, smell a book, own a book. Reading a book connects me with those who have gone before me and the centuries-long tradition of reading them. It also grants me a welcome escape from the screens that seem to keep chasing me, surrounding me, both phone screens and computer screens. As an escape a book is like a hole cut in a chain-link prison fence.
Buying or giving someone a book these days may be akin to baking a file into a cake, providing a way to escape the bad case of screen imprisonment that they didn’t even know existed. Gift someone a book. Be an accomplice to their escape.