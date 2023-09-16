Hennessy is a retired teacher, certificated Holocaust educator, and author of the book “Remembrance and Repentance: The Call to Remember and Memorialize the Holocaust.” His love of history is inspired by intensive study of the Holocaust, the events that led up to it, and how the passage of time plays such a forceful role in all of our lives. His “Timely Matters” runs monthly in the Finger Lakes Times . Contact him at danielhennessy111@gmail.com.