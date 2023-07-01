“I’ve written a book about cheer
“As a light at the end of a pier
“To assist navigation
“And find this way station
“And not be out there but in here.”
— Garrison Keillor, “Cheerfulness,” p. 8
Well it’s been a quiet week in Lake Wobegon, Minnesota, my hometown.”
These words are etched into my mind as the introduction to an hour of soothing entertainment that nuzzled up to my sense of wholesome good-naturedness the first time I heard it. As a result, cozying up to the radio became a Saturday night observance for me just to listen to Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Life had asserted itself anew for me out in California, “the land of fruit and nuts” as my father used to say, and most Saturdays were kept open to accommodate this home-spun hour of good-naturedness. Garrison Keillor became the Lawrence Welk of my dreams.
The “News From Lake Wobegon” was and is my favorite regular segment of the show, when host Garrison Keillor regales a live audience with stories that have taken place in the fabled town of Lake Wobegon, “the little town that time forgot and decades could not improve.” The show was and is a birthday piñata of stories and singing and skits, punctuated with a second favorite feature: Keillor’s trademark ads for imaginary products, “Powdermilk Biscuits” being the lead item.
“Powdermilk Biscuits! Heaven’s they’re tasty and expeditious. Give shy persons the strength they need to get up and do what needs to be done. Made from whole wheat raised by Norwegian bachelor farmers, so you know they’re not only good for you, they’re pure, mostly … Whole wheat that gives shy persons the strength to get up and do what needs to be done. Heavens, they’re tasty, and expeditious!”
I just read Keillor’s book, “Cheerfulness,” which is all about what the title suggests. “It was not always sunshine and roses with me. I grew up in a small fundamental cult where the singing sounded like a fishing village mourning for the sailors lost in the storm.”
I love writers who write like that. Taking on the difficulties of their own upbringing so as to take a sad song and make it better. Keillor finds a way to turn cheerfulness into what I always thought it should be: not a saccharine smile hiding pretend positivity … but taking after yourself and your foibles with a whip and a trumpet, proving that you not only know you’re a walking disaster, but you’re as good a walking disaster as there ever will be … and yet … simultaneously proclaiming “Look what I’ve made of myself,” as sharp as a bag of hammers pretending to be as sweet as a box of chocolates.
I suppose much of what I think of myself may be, for better or worse, true, but when I’m done making fun of myself I feel like I’ve taken an honest inventory and can live with what I’ve got. And that, I think, is where true cheerfulness originates. In the dark depths of self-honesty. Keillor talks about being at a high school dance with his daughter and watching a girl “injured as an infant, blind in one eye, walks with a lurch, one arm semi-paralyzed” … dancing with abandon to Van Morrison’s “Brown-Eyed Girl.” She inspires him still. “That’s my vision of cheerfulness. You get some hard knocks in life but you still dance and let your heart sing … I didn’t get knocked as hard as [that kid] did and any despair I feel is simply grandiosity: get over it.”
It seems that Mr. Keillor and I have a few things in common. First and foremost is giving alcohol the boot and getting on with life sober. He writes at 80 years of age: “I sit down to write every morning and that is the grand prize.” Check. “I sit on the porch in Connecticut with the woman I love and see even more clearly how lucky I am.” Check. “I’m a leaning tower of good fortune.” Check.
Yes, sir. All in all, life is like a fresh powdermilk biscuit if you wash it down with a hot steaming cup of cheerfulness. Why? Because they’re not just “tasty,” they’re “expeditious.” And cheerfulness is an expedient way to make every day a little more tasty for everyone.
Hennessy is a retired teacher, certificated Holocaust educator, and author of the book “Remembrance and Repentance: The Call to Remember and Memorialize the Holocaust.” His love of history is inspired by intensive study of the Holocaust, the events that led up to it, and how the passage of time plays such a forceful role in all of our lives. His “Timely Matters” runs monthly in the Finger Lakes Times. Contact him at danielhennessy111@gmail.com.