Every picture tells a story, don’t it?
— Rod Stewart and
Ronnie Wood, 1971
album of the same name
No one on either side of the political fence is that easily or simply defined through the use of the terms “liberal” or “conservative.” If I were forced to declare myself as one or the other, I would simply have to refuse to do so and proclaim myself a hybrid “liberal conservative.” Better yet, an “imaginative liberal conservative.” I’d rather not be bullied into a two-dimensional corner restricted to the confines of any one word.
I see nothing oxymoronic in declaring myself a “liberal-conservative,” but neither is there any such official “party” flying that particular banner as I think there should be. There’s a beginning, middle, and end to everything, and as Rod Stewart famously sang in days gone by, “Every picture tells a story, don’t it?”
As a liberal-conservative, the former is treated as an adjective resting comfortably on the strong, four-syllable noun to follow, which somewhat communicates that I’m foundationally a conservative with well-thought-out layers on top that go in both directions, left as well as right. There’s room for movement, expansion, and growth of the definition, as long as it’s in keeping with the greater meaning of the term “conservative” as used throughout history. Or perhaps just “imaginative conservative,“ treating the word “liberal” as a naturally occurring inference organically embedded within the idea.
I was a politically active “liberal-progressive” in college, rudely labeled by the right as a “pinko-commie” back then, and attended every sort of left-wing protest I could find, including one memorable bus trip from NYC to D.C. to protest Reaganomics back in the early ’80s. I was also a co-founder of what seems to have been the first men’s feminist group at SUNY Geneseo, working with the Health Clinic on campus to design and present birth control education programs in all the dormitories. Around that same time period I volunteered at Planned Parenthood in “the city” ... Rochester … if only for less than one full shift. I resigned immediately upon seeing a young teenage girl walk through the building into the cold, cruel world, looking ghastly, teetering from side to side, white as a ghost, drained of life. I will never forget the look of abject hopelessness, and what I interpreted as regret, as she walked past me and out the door. Because of that girl, I began to question my view of life from the left.
Similarly, I went to hear Ronald Reagan speak at a campaign stop in Bear Mountain, N.Y. in 1980. We were right up close, our reflections partially visible in the Secret Service agents’ sunglasses. The president-to-be wore a brown and yellow gingham suit which I found indicative of something, though I’m not sure what. Something negative, for sure, as I wasn’t a fan. And yet, by the time that decade ended, I was firmly ensconced in Ronald Reagan’s political, moral, and ethical universe, defending his views as the warp and woof of the true American character.
My lib-prog friends were taken back, aghast. As they saw it, I gave up. Worthy of death as a traitor. As I saw it, I grew up. In favor of life. I saw that the difference between “pragmatism” and “idealism” was strangely similar to the difference between hardened fact-supported logic and romantic dreams that blow out of view like cumulus clouds on a windy day. Pragmatism gets more socio-political traction than idealism when it comes right down to it. When things are going right, that is. Pun intended.
I spent a long time riding shotgun on the radical left flank of liberal progressivism, but eventually found that it was not where I wanted to be. I’m an informed and happy traditionalist, an increasingly radical notion, it seems, in our time. I increasingly see the best road to take as being liberally conservative: I listen to the lessons of the past instead of maligning them and when it comes to pie-in-the-sky idealism, I don’t take my hands off the handlebars while flying downhill like I used to. I’ve grown much too pragmatic in an open-minded way to ever play games with important issues in the politically driven manner I used to. I increasingly read more with the eyes of my heart than the eyes of my head. I’m wondering if we wouldn’t all be better off doing so as time goes by.