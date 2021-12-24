(Editor’s Note: Dan Hennessy’s “Timely Matters” column runs on the first Saturday of every month. This is a holiday bonus column.)
“Thanks to the Jolabokaflod, books still matter in Iceland; they get read and talked about.
Excitement fills the air.”
— Hallgrimur Helgason, Icelandic author, painter, translator, cartoonist
and essayist
In Iceland there’s a tradition to give books to loved ones and read them on Christmas Eve. Known as Jólabókaflói, or Jolabokaflod, which translates roughly into English as “the Christmas book flood,” the literary tradition began during World War II once Iceland had gained its independence from Denmark in 1944. Paper was one of the few commodities not rationed during the war, so Icelanders shared their love of books even more as other types of gifts were in short supply (jolabokaflod.org).
Ever since stumbling upon this wonderful Icelandic tradition in college, I’ve given books as gifts to family and friends in the Icelandic Jolabokaflod spirit. It’s appeal is more than just a matter of gift-giving for me, it’s also a tiny Christmas crusade to keep the spirit of reading from drowning in a sea of distraction, especially electronic distraction. Books are to be seen as literary lifejackets in this regard.
I have a kind of seasonal clock for reading. For instance, once I’ve read a good ghost or classic horror story for Halloween, and reviewed my hardcover copy of Bradford’s “Plimoth Plantation” around Thanksgiving, the needle turns toward what I think of as “reading due north,” that is, December and Christmas.
I reread “The Gift of the Magi,” by O. Henry, “The Little Match Girl,” by Hans Christian Andersen, “Letters from Father Christmas” by J.R.R. Tolkien, among others. I save Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” for on-or-about Christmas Eve. There’s something very real about Dickens’ classic ghost story. It manages to swing a door open into 19th-century London that shuts behind me, leaving me trapped, like Bob Cratchit, at “Scrooge & Marley” until the story is finished.
And then there’s “The Greatest Gift,” by Philip Van Doren Stern. He was a Civil War historian who had an idea while shaving one morning in the winter of 1938. A story fully formed in his mind about a despondent man who rejects suicide and embraces life after a mysterious stranger allows him to see how the world would be if he had never been born. Frank Capra, in “The Name Above the Title,” his 1971 autobiography, explains how the story became the basis for his film, “It’s A Wonderful Life” — “It was the story I had been looking for all my life! Small town. A man, a good man, ambitious. But so busy helping others, life seems to pass him by … Through the eyes of a guardian angel he sees the world as it would have been had he never been born. Wow! What an idea. The kind of an idea that when I get old and sick and scared and ready to die — they’ll still say, ‘He made The Greatest Gift.’ Capra’s film acknowledges “The Greatest Gift” in the opening credits (https://newbrunswick.rutgers.edu).
Sitting down with a good book seems an especially enticing gift during the holidays. We have time off. Hot cocoa is back on the menu, as are the flickering flames of the fireplace. The gilded season of autumn passes, its golden light bowing to the slanted pale gray of winter. A lilt of something uncommon enters into the air and we’re pushed indoors to read by the fire. Days grow shorter, nights, longer. Books on a shelf grow shinier and brighter, signaling to be taken down and opened up to reveal the literary light found inside.
In Iceland, the longest day in mid-December promises a maximum of four hours of light. Here in upstate New York we’ll have about eight hours on Christmas Eve, which means 16 hours of darkness. Subtract eight for sleep and that leaves eight hours for … reading.
Well, and eating and such. But you can read while you eat. And wash the magic of a good book down with the hot liquid magic of a steaming mug of hot cocoa while sitting in front of the fire. Such a warm literary tradition from a country called Iceland. Gleileg jól to one and all! “Merry Christmas,” Icelandishly speaking.