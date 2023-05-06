What would you think if I sang out of tune?
Would you stand up and walk out on me?
Lend me your ears and I’ll sing you a song
And I’ll try not to sing out of key.
— Paul McCartney and John Lennon, The Beatles, “With A Little Help From
My Friends”
One of the last songs written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, “With A Little Help From My Friends,” was the first track on the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album and went to No. 1 three times in the UK. Joe Cocker’s version, which he performed at Woodstock in 1969, went on to be the theme song for the iconic 1988 television show, “The Wonder Years.”
My classmates and I entered DeSales High School the same year that Kevin Arnold, played to perfection by Fred Savage, entered Lincoln High. The year was 1970, we were middle school age kids and the horrors of war were somehow allowed to seem far away, smothered in the cloud of emotional overload that was adolescence. But the horrors were there. Always there. Off somewhere in the distance. Just like on the show.
I remember, as a skinny little freshman geek, a zit here and a zit there — each one carefully covered with a dab of my mother’s make-up — asking a pretty girl in a flowered maxi-dress to slow-dance for the first time. It was pretty scary. DeSales gym. Crepe paper decor. Nuns everywhere. The smell of Right Guard spray deodorant and Coty Wild Musk Oil wafting in the air. “Mother Freedom’s” near-perfect execution of “Colour My World” by Chicago, the epic slow dance, pouring over us like liquid emotion, drenching our souls in thoughts indescribable. I won’t mention the girl’s name, but she used Prell shampoo.
Today, seeking some way to write something that soothes the tension of our own times, where does my inspiration come from? Kevin Arnold. I turn to thoughts of Kevin Arnold and Winnie Cooper and Paul Pfeiffer for solace, consolation, and cheer. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen all 115 episodes of “The Wonder Years” and most of them twice. It’s 1969 in Anytown, USA and everything around Kevin is changing in ways he can’t understand; all he can do is just take it in. And wonder. And think out loud. My classmates and I were the same age as Kevin, Winnie, and Paul in 1970. We watched the coffins being unloaded from the gaping open mouths of massive Air Force C-130s every night on the news. Nobody seemed to understand what was going on in Vietnam, yet it was everywhere, permeating everything. Just like it did on the show.
In the pilot episode Winnie loses her brother, Brian, in Vietnam. Brian Cooper was Kevin’s hero. Actor Dan Lauria, who played Kevin’s father, recalled in an interview, “We always had the Vietnam War in the background on the TV during dinner [scenes]. So there were actual news clips [on the show].” To be sure, the wonder years were brutal years as well.
Kevin often wonders aloud by way of brilliant voice-over narrations spoken by Daniel Stern, who also wrote them. They make up almost 60% of the spoken script and haunt me 100% of the time because Kevin’s thoughts are my thoughts when I was his age, living in those same times.
So when I hear “With A Little Help From My Friends” by Joe Cocker I think of “The Wonder Years” and when I think of “The Wonder Years” I think of those of us who were the same age as Kevin Arnold’s character at the time, but I especially think of all those old enough to be drafted or enlisted, those who answered the call and were treated like they “sang out of tune” when they returned from their tours of duty. What they needed was not a little, but a lot of help from their friends back then. The closing narration of the final episode is in Kevin’s voice and goes like this: “The funny thing is, after all these years, I still look back ... with wonder.”
Best show ever? No doubt in my mind. If one friend sang out of tune, they always got by with a little help from their friends. Maybe we need a little more of “then” in our lives now. Maybe “The Wonder Years” should still make us wonder more about that.