“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives.
When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”
— Guardian angel
Clarence Odbody to George Bailey in “It’s A
Wonderful Life”
I was born and raised here in Geneva, moved away after college, then returned some 27 years ago with my wife, Jodi, to raise our family in the house I grew up in. One of the best decisions I ever made. But in the nearly 50 years I’ve resided here in my hometown not once did I go to the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum in Seneca Falls. Until just recently.
And let me tell you something, bub … finally getting there made it feel almost as if I’d never been born.
From the moment we walked through the front door to be greeted by the smiling faces there, I expected Clarence Odbody, the Angel-Who-Needed-To-Earn-His-Wings, to appear before us, shake his head and say something like: “Remember, George: No man is a failure who has friends.” And in its own way the spirit of Clarence showed up. The warmth of all the photos of the familiar scenes from the film pour over you like syrup on a sundae, even if you go on a Saturday, such as we did. Or like coconut on chocolate ice cream, even if you don’t like coconut, like young Mary Hatch, who reports her distaste for it to the young, indignant George Bailey at Gowers’ soda fountain just prior to whispering sweet somethings into the one ear he can’t hear from: “George Bailey, I’ll love you till the day I die.”
According to its website: “The Seneca Falls ‘It’s a Wonderful Life Museum’ was opened on December 10, 2010… [it] started with one display case, 20 items from the personal collection of Karolyn Grimes (‘Zuzu Bailey’) and a wall of quotes from Frank Capra that focus on his philosophy of the value of each individual.”
As for the claim of Seneca Falls to be “the real Bedford Falls” of the film, there is an abundance of evidence to be found there to include the chronicling of this well-known story: “... director Frank Capra visited Seneca Falls while writing the script and former Seneca Falls barber, Tom Bellissima, recalled cutting the hair of a man who introduced himself as Frank Capra at the time when the screenplay was under development.”
I drive by the famed bridge five times per week and it simply resonates with the film’s magic. Sometimes I see George and Clarence looking down into the dark swirling water below in one of the most powerful “to be or not to be” moments in American film history. As real as angels.
There’s a windfall of the “real Bedford Falls” claim to be found at the scheduled 75th Anniversary Celebration of the film to be held in Seneca Falls this Dec. 8-12. Attending will be featured guests and cast members of the film to include good friend of the village Karolyn Grimes (“Zuzu Bailey”) ... not to mention an appearance by George Bailey’s car, the one he kicks after hitting the tree just before his dramatic first encounter with Clarence.
The “real Bedford Falls” claim rings hauntingly true to me for reasons beyond the material. One-hundred-four years ago Antonio Varacalli, 20, an Italian immigrant, gave his life while saving a despondent young woman who jumped from Seneca Falls’ Bridge Street Bridge into the canal. I believe it was the indefatigably positive imagination of Frank Capra responding to the pure drama of this fact of history which led to the film being released one year after said haircut by Mr. Bellissima in 1945. The “real Bedford Falls?” Even the barber’s name can be stretched to mean “wonderful” in Italian. The defense rests.
Take a drive across the famous bridge, read the bronze plaque to Mr. Varacalli, visit the museum, hit the famous cigar lighter and give it the old: “Hot Dog! I wish I had a million dollars.” And don’t forget to buy a box of “Zuzu’s Ginger Snaps” as you leave. They’re “bellissima,” as well. A very Wonderful and Magical Christmas to all …