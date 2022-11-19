Malum consilium est, quod mutari non potest.
“ ’Tis evil counsel that will admit no change.”
— Publius. Mim.,
ex Aul. Gell., xvii. 14
The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy raises a number of questions concerning the definition of “conservatism,” one of them being: “Is it an ancient attitude … or one that developed only in response to Enlightenment rationality and its political products, liberalism and socialism?” Good question. My response? It’s both.
Conservatism has always existed. It expresses the instinctive human concern with regard to moving forward based upon experience that has been tested and proven successful. Makes sense. The odd thing to me is how modern political liberals seem to have changed the meaning of “liberalism” over time. It seems that liberalism and conservatism had much in common once upon a time:
“From the eighteenth century to the present day, classical liberals have insisted that an economic system based on private property is uniquely consistent with individual liberty, allowing each to live her life — including employing her labor and her capital — as she sees fit. Indeed, classical liberals and libertarians have often asserted that in some way liberty and property are really the same thing; it has been argued, for example, that all rights, including liberty rights, are forms of property; others have maintained that property is itself a form of freedom.” (Stanford Encyc., Gaus, 1994; Steiner, 1994).
“... classical liberals have insisted that an economic system based on private property is uniquely consistent with individual liberty ...” Can that statement somehow be packed into a box stamped with the label “LIBERAL”? If so, I’m not sure how. Current liberalism as a political idea, unless I’m reading this all wrong, can be correlated with the political and economic theory of “socialism” and socialism is hardly equated with the idea that “private property is uniquely consistent with individual liberty,” as noted above. As a matter of fact, socialism today is equated with the idea of a top-heavy governmental centralization of power, the antithesis of libertarianism and the opposite of conservative conservatism.
The word-salad nature of all this can give one a headache. Let’s see if I can personalize this a bit.
I define myself not as a “conservative” but as a “liberal conservative.” That is, leaning on the accumulated wisdom of the past to move about imaginatively and compassionately within the institutions of politics, religion, philosophy, etc. without prejudice toward any such precondition. I have a blend of my younger, college-age self: secular humanistic, anti-Reaganomics activist, college family planning counselor, libertarian feminist volunteer at Planned Parenthood, for example … with the longer cooked versions of that stew having ingredients of conservatism thrown in over time to reconcile myself with, and prepare myself for, the living of an established, stable, family-centered life.
Something I found interesting as I studied this subject was that “groundbreaking research that Yale psychologists published in 2017 revealed that helping people imagine they’re completely safe from harm can make them (temporarily) hold more liberal views on social issues.” [businnessinsider.com]
I understand this to be saying that a social environment established first upon a foundation of safety and security makes for a social environment safe and secure enough to take a more liberal view of things. Am I correct in interpreting this to mean that the bedrock of conservatism helps one be more liberal in a practical way? I think so, and that this makes sense.
Being conservative is attuned to the term “pragmatic” even as being liberal is more attuned to the term “idealistic.” Therefore, if being pragmatic and orderly helps us build a solid social foundation that leads us to ultimately be more safely and productively idealistic, why don’t we all just go ahead and find unity in the idea that there is such a thing as “liberal conservatism” and get on with life in a less combative, more creative union of the two?
As a liberal conservative, I see the necessity of both in the functioning of a strong, stable society. How did the two ideas become so dysfunctionally fixed as opposing concepts rather than recognized as necessary parts of a healthy whole? This column is topped by a Latin adage from the Roman statesman and general Publius writing to the Roman statesman Cato may shed some light upon whether it is constructive to identify strictly as a “conservative” or strictly as a “liberal” as time marches on:
Malum consilium est, quod mutari nonpotest, or “Tis evil counsel that will admit no change.”