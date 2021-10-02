“I do not wish the ordinary reader to read no modern books.
But if he must read only the new or only the old, I would advise him to read the old.”
— C.S. Lewis,
Intro to Athanasius’
“On the Incarnation”
I look out on the same view from my front porch as I did as a kid. Same houses, same sidewalks, same lawns. The old white-on-green street signs are now black-and-white and the red-tinted slate curbs were replaced by taller gray granite ones. The old white clapboard pentecostal gospel church once located on the corner of Grove and High, with its stained glass and exuberant worship … long gone without a trace. But most conspicuously, the brick street that our family home resides upon was laid permanently to rest beneath the same ubiquitous black asphalt that “paved paradise and put up a parking lot” in the ‘60s, as Joni Mitchell laments in 1970.
Their disappearance is likely not often thought of by many but it still resonates with me. Like the loss of a voice always heard that is heard no more. Like the missing piece of a puzzle or a friend that moved away or a star in daylight ... still there, somewhere, but no longer visible or within reach.
Next time you turn off Main or Washington to navigate the charming red brick half-circles framing the fountain at the center of Pulteney Park, take care to notice the welcome transition from the dull, secretive murmur of wheels on rolled blacktop to the perky jumble of happy bumps when rolling atop carefully ordered brick. That perky jumble is the voice of the street we grew up on, when my parents sat on the front porch in their now-vintage folding lawn chairs, sipping coffee after dinner as we played hasty games of touch football on warm autumn evenings, scattering like scared rabbits at the shriek of the word “Car!” Black-topped roads covering brick ones are like AstroTurf to me: they make for smoother navigation but wrongly conceal the real thing.
Thirty years ago, during the California chapter of my life, I used an oversized sketch pad to create a “searching and fearless moral inventory” of my life. I listed every teacher I had from kindergarten on and whether they’d had a positive or negative impact on my life. I made a list of television shows, movies, and books that made a positive impression on me as a kid. Series of books like “The Happy Hollisters” and “Tom Swift” made the list. Television shows like “The Andy Griffith Show” and movies like “The Sword in the Stone’’ made the list as well. How would the full range of postmodern children’s media compare?
I’m suggesting that one way out of the “cancel culture” is to un-cancel the past. Let it loose. Look back, flip the switch, turn it back “on” and unmute it so we can hear its voice again. Then study it, separating the wheat from the chaff, identify the inherent values that may guide us back, not in time, but in attitude, philosophically, back to the future. Toward a more stable, domesticated world than the one we have today.
Scholar and author C.S. Lewis writes the following about the reading of “old books,” which affirms the counsel of history in general: “Every age has its own outlook. It is especially good at seeing certain truths and especially liable to make certain mistakes. We all, therefore, need the books that will correct the characteristic mistakes of our own period.”
Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, famously tells Dorothy, “Follow the yellow brick road” to get home to Kansas from Oz. By “follow the red brick road” I mean: to cancel the “cancel culture” by re-embracing old things — old books, old movies, old music, old film — that embody the way of time-tested custom and tradition that lead to a more orderly, stable way of life, but knowing what we now know ... the way of life now largely concealed beneath the asphalt of postmodern cynicism.
This is not about nostalgia, but the well-being of Western Civilization … as well as our souls.