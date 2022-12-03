“ ... and even though it all went wrong / I’ll stand right here before the Lord of Song / With nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah … ”
— Leonard Cohen,
Hallelujah
This year, for our annual Christmas production to kick off the season, Jodi and I traveled to Penn Yan Academy for a concert produced by the Penn Yan Theatre Company, “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas.” The production was worth every single disconcerting minute of travel on the cold, dark, windy and twisting country roads we had to navigate to get there. Thoughtfully produced and performed, it came to Penn Yan as a benefit effort in support of the renovation of The Sampson Theatre.
The concert featured and was directed by professional New York City-based actress Kristin Wetherington Hamilton, an award-winning Broadway and Off-Broadway performer, as well as a one-time resident of Penn Yan, who was joined onstage by the extraordinary local talent of Emma Eichenhofer, a junior at PYA; Camryn Webber, a 2020 graduate of PYA; Fiona Marino, a sixth-grader at Penn Yan Middle School; and Rachel Joyce Dillon, a veteran of many PYTCO productions. Promoted as “an evening of story and songs sure to remind you of the joys of the Christmas season and why there’s no place like home,” it delivered all that and more.
One song on the program was the well-known“Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, that first captivates me when I hear it, then haunts me for days thereafter. The word itself translates from the Hebrew as “praise the Lord” and appears only in the Psalms and book of Revelation. It is a super-celebratory word, but Cohen’s song always takes up spooky residence somewhere within me as if a ghostly version of it snuck in and hid somewhere in my attic. Camryn Webber, a 2020 graduate of PYA, sent the entirely expected chills up and down my spine as she performed the song with great depth and sincerity:
“Maybe there’s a God above
As for me all I ever seemed to learn from love
Is how to shoot at someone who outdrew you
Yeah but it’s not a complaint that you hear tonight
It’s not the laughter of someone who claims to have seen the light
No it’s cold and it’s ever a lonely Hallelujah …”
The jarring ground zero of the song for me is the line, “it’s a cold and ever a lonely Hallelujah.” But then, thank God, it seems like Cohen suppresses the negativity of this “cold and lonely” idea in the song’s final verse:
“And even though
It all went wrong
I’ll stand before the Lord of Song
With nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah.”
I get the shivers just typing the lyrics out. My understanding of the song is that it’s a sort of non-religious hymn that drives me to face the reality that all kinds of hallelujahs exist in this life, both positive and negative, and that we must embrace them all to fully understand our time on earth. The six parts relate to everything from sadness to despair to uncertainty to desperation, all before coming full circle to the climax: a love for the true focus of our one remaining hallelujah: the Lord of Song. And that life is all a process finishing with one big “Hallelujah!” at the end … if we’re perceiving things as meant to be perceived.
I’m sure that Leonard Cohen’s interpretation isn’t at all like mine, but I wager he’d be okay with me interpreting it for myself as that’s what art is all about. And as for the literary source of the song, according to the terms included in the divine contract laid out in the Scriptures, we must all reckon with the birth of the babe in Bethlehem in our own way, sorting it out with great care because the contract’s stated resolutions are eternal.
Congratulations to everyone connected with the production of this excellent Christmas concert … where not one single empty “cold or lonely Hallelujah” was allowed to rule, or ruin, the night. And where each performer gave voice in their own extraordinary way to the wonder inspired by the miracle of the birth in Bethlehem.