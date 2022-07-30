“So it was that the war in the air began. Men rode upon the whirlwind that night and slew and fell like archangels. The sky rained heroes upon the astonished earth. Surely the last fights of mankind were the best.”
— H.G. Wells,
“The World Set Free,” 1914
I’m pretty good at finding the silver lining of dark clouds, but, quite frankly, I’ve grown tired of good, decent, responsible people being shamed by woke social justice warriors who’ve proclaimed America an evil, racist place despite the fact that it’s America that provides them the right to say so. I love America, despite its faults. My family and friends love America. But somehow, the political far-left, to include the higher-ed community and the film and television industry, have succeeded in asserting that the things we love and honor with our lives are not worthy of our devotion.
So it was that I was in need of a good, honest dose of red-white-and-blue patriotism when we went to see “Top Gun: Maverick” last week and it delivered in its unashamedly American, over-hill-over-dale, blockbuster way. I love tradition and patriotism, root beer and baseball, apple pie and Chevrolet, which is why I enjoyed the heck out of this sequel about powerful machines and virtuous national military service as being good, not bad, things. I appreciated the movie for its courage to honor the simple, once-revered anti-woke idea that America is not just exceptional, but a miracle, and still a powerful force for good in the world. Piloting an F-18 fighter is pretty straightforward … exactly what being “woke” is not. Wokeism is not straightforward, it’s slimy and creepy, insidious and malicious, twisting the truth and then having the audacity to teach its doctrines to our children in school wherever possible. The truth is, there are fighter pilots and their crews and millions of others in our military branches and our cities and towns across America that love this nation and outnumber the wokeists a million to one. This movie reminded us of that great advantage. It’s made $1.283 billion here and another $620 million internationally according to Variety magazine.
Oddly enough, contemplating the woke mob conjures up memories of a family trip to Salem, Massachusetts, where we learned about the power of false accusation to destroy lives there, where an elitist “cancel culture” accused 200 people of practicing witchcraft and 20 were executed. Something along the lines of: “Do something we don’t approve of, we cancel you, Signed, the Woke Mob of 1692.”
But there’s plenty of hope. Critical race theory, open borders, and cancel culture are all part of a trend that lacks public support, writes historian Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution: “It’s a very evil ideology because it’s cruel. It’s mean-spirited ... [and] if that’s what it is … it won’t end until the people start identifying it like that … It’s cruel because it has a history throughout the centuries, and it doesn’t end well … Academics ... call this ‘systems collapse,’ where all of a sudden a successful society suddenly doesn’t follow its tradition and rules and things happen that people cannot believe.”
The enormous popularity of a good old patriotic movie like “Maverick” is a direct and dramatic pushback against the evil of wokeism. It can shine light on today’s evil doings the way academic history finally shined a light on the evil doing in Salem back in 1692. “The people who oppose woke ideology are ‘half the country,’ ” says Hanson. “But they aren’t organized like the left is.”
Paramount’s supersonic blockbuster has grossed $623.8 million in North America (FoxNews). It portrays a powerful, forceful America, an America one can be proud of and, apparently, a view of America that Americans love.
There’s a scene where Maverick (Tom Cruise) shows his admiral where he’s at in his head about still being a fighter pilot after so many years of service without promotion. Says Rear Admiral Keen as Maverick heads out the office door: “The end is inevitable Maverick, your kind is headed for extinction.”
Maverick’s reply, stopping and looking over his left shoulder:
“Maybe so, sir. But not today.” And out the door he goes.