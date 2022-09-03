“It’s a beautiful day for a ballgame ... Let’s play two!”
— Ernie Banks,
Chicago Cubs
Hall of Famer
Landing on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier is one of the most difficult things a Navy pilot will ever do. To pull off a successful landing, the pilot needs to approach the deck at the proper speed and at exactly the right angle. John Salone made the short trip across Pulteney Street from Geneva High to DeSales at just the right angle, with the bombay doors wide open. He approached the flight deck at full speed, engines blazing, and nailed the landing. His transition from being a Geneva Panther to becoming a DeSales Saint included a three-point landing.
One of the first of many escapades he involved me in was to finagle the two of us out of school for an entire day to answer phones and drive voters to the polls in Ward 6 for Frank Trotta’s City Council campaign. Soon after that, he persuaded me to run with him on the same ticket for class office in our senior year at DeSales. Believe me, I was merely a ceremonial figurehead. As VP, John formed a group called “The Hustlers,” not the poker-chip or pool-cue type of hustler but a community service group that hustled to do work for others upon request. How he got so many of us involved is still a mystery. At any rate, we got off to a “blazing” start with our first assignment: cleaning up the entranceway sidewalk leading to the front door of the school.
Thick lines of weeds were growing between sidewalk slabs, making the entranceway to the school look shabby. John, being John, was quick to act. As we surveyed the scene he pulled an old-school Zippo lighter out of his pocket and said, more or less, “Henway… here’s how we do this the easy way.” Now that the statute of limitations has expired, the story can be told. Taking a can of lighter fluid from his gym bag, he soaked the weeds that dared to grow between the slabs, drowning them in flammable liquid. Then he calmly ignited both ends of each line as we stepped back and watched the rising flames do their work, ridding the entire walkway of nuisance. It was over in a minute or two. “Hey, it was the easiest way to do it” was all he had to say when the under-managed blaze died down. The entranceway looked great.
John was more of a verb than a noun when it came to getting things done and, as anyone who knew him will tell you, he had his own way of doing things, to say the least.
As for his love of the sacred game of baseball, this may sound strange, but to me he’s always been a cross between Yankee Joe Pepitone and the great Yankee sportscaster Mel Allen; Pepitone for the bushy hair and mustache and Allen, who, from the last days of Lou Gehrig to the last gasp of that Yankee empire, bled pinstripe blue and became known as “the voice of the Yankees.” His knowledge was encyclopedic. So was John’s.
I got off to a slow start at the plate our senior year. “Henway,” he said one day at practice, “the Yankees are on WPIX tonight at 7, check-out Roy White’s stance.” Next practice I upgraded to a 36-ounce bat and choked up about an inch or so, just like Roy White. I never felt more confident in my stance and had a great year at the plate.
More than just a walking compilation of standings and statistics, John had shrewd and intuitive insight into the game to go along with his bold way of making his points. He was a good player as well, but an exceptional coach and baseball thinker, fueled by his passion for America’s pastime.
We talked for over an hour at my house the very afternoon before he left us. He yelled something over his right shoulder that I couldn’t make out as he pedaled off to his second home: McDonough Park. I’ll forever picture him as he rounded the corner of Lyceum Street, on his way “home” in a far more eternal way than I knew at the moment. I do know, however, just what I’ll say to him the next time I see him: “Hey, John … It’s a beautiful day for a ballgame, bud. Let’s play two.” And he’ll know exactly what I mean.