My son Josh and I were in the kitchen reflecting on the whole “New Year” thing the other day and soon after that I read this statement somewhere: “You can have your old new year, give me some new old years.”
With this statement whirling in my head, the idea of old black-and-white movies magically appeared like a ghost, and I brought up a photo on the computer of the 1931 version of “Dracula” with Bela Lugosi. It seems the current crop of vampires omits the defining classical characteristics of alabaster white skin, the long black coat, prominent fangs, and transformation into a bat so typical of the good old Count Dracula, son of Vlad II Dracul of Transylvania. They dress like the rest of us, or like corporate executives, and their victims are overly sexualized by producer/directors. Often over-sexualized to an extreme.
The old “horror genre” of my grade school years was all fiction but didn’t seem so. Youthful imaginations thrived on such things and made them as real as possible. We had a game played every Saturday afternoon when “Monster Movie Matinee” came on: Set up a card-table fort, cover it with a big blanket to create walls, and put a big plate of cookies over on the couch. If you were caught outside the fort while getting a cookie when the monster appeared on the screen, the monster got you. No more cookies.
I loved those movies. I spent hours building models of Frankenstein, the Mummy, the Creature From The Black Lagoon, and the Werewolf, to name a few, along with WWII battleships and fighter-bombers. I also read oodles of ghost stories. Monsters and ghosts have always fascinated me, having the added bonus of forcing me to excitedly hide under my blankets where it was warm and safe and cozy when the lights went out at bedtime. This fascination was, in part, to challenge myself as well as to satisfy an “adventurous” curiosity, but, with an admirable motive to be creative by imagining scenarios with presumptive intent to defeat every monster imaginable.
We also used to take flashlights into Glenwood Cemetery after dark to explicitly generate worry about hands reaching up out of graves to grab us or ghouls coming out of the woods to eat us or ghosts rising up out of the ground to haunt us. As kids we sometimes stare darkness in the face by making a game of it. After all, the tree in the Garden of Eden was that of the Knowledge Of Good AND Evil for a reason.
But somehow we’ve managed to confuse good with evil and vice versa to the point of blurring our postmodern vision of both. We have “anti-heroes” now, a concept that seems rampant in today’s media but wasn’t honored by Americans, that I know of, in my younger years. A film course in college identified Dustin Hoffman in “Midnight Cowboy” as a first in that genre: the likable heroin addict. I suppose, though, that James Dean in “Rebel Without A Cause” was an even clearer case of “anti-hero” that came before it. Such films were the exception rather than the rule. Up until now.
Nevertheless, while the anti-hero holds a popular position in today’s film world, I’ve come to no longer appreciate its intentional blurring effect of plainer, simpler, more beneficent storytelling and personally prefer the old-fashioned, dogmatic “good versus evil” storytelling formula with its clear distinction between the two: Give me Atticus Finch in “To Kill A Mockingbird” and George Bailey in “It’s A Wonderful Life” over Hoffman or Dean in their anti-hero modes any day. Or night, for that matter. Hollywood has become some measure of a diseased monster in its own right.
This lack of institutional moral conscience is a distinct and unfortunate distinction between the “old new year” and “new older years.” And it’s a shame. But that’s my story and I’m sticking to it ... as un-cool as that may seem to “cool postmodernists?” of today. I’m fine with that. So Happy New Older Year to you and yours. And may we remember how to rightly remember in 2023.