“Van Gogh would’ve sold more than one painting if he’d put tigers in them.”
— Hobbes, as per
Bill Watterson, author
of the comic strip
“Calvin And Hobbes”
The Oxford Dictionary defines retirement as the action or fact of leaving one’s job and ceasing to work. The Cambridge Dictionary defines it as the act of leaving your job and stopping working, usually because you are old. Dictionary.com defines it as the act of retiring or of leaving one’s job, career, or occupation permanently, usually because of age. Merriam-Webster declares it to be the state of being retired.
The Very Unofficial Hennessy Slanted & Infused Dictionary defines retirement as more of a beginning than an ending and goes something like this: “The time in one’s life when you look back, smile, and let the world spin itself into delirium if it must. You read more good books and less of the news; listen to more music, watch less television, and read more ‘Calvin & Hobbes.’ ”
I am a grateful and dedicated fan of the comic strip “Calvin & Hobbes” since my buddy Nathan, a student of mine, presented me with a copy of “Homicidal Psycho Jungle Cat” some years ago. It has served me well as a philosophic guide to contentment in this, the Age of Infinite Ingratitude in which we live, and I plan to walk into the setting sun with the ongoing help of this 6-year-old cynic and his talking stuffed tiger as they make me laugh my bunions off all the way.
I was a devout reader of comic strips as a kid, but because Bill Watterson’s iconic strip ran from 1985 to 1995 it didn’t turn up on my childhood radar. I read comic strips devotedly, both the weekday and Sunday editions, including Archie, Beetle Bailey, Nancy, Peanuts, Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny, Yogi Bear, The Flintstones, and Dennis The Menace. I wasn’t as keen on the action-packed strips the likes of Steve Canyon, Terry and the Pirates, or Dick Tracy; they tended to be too wordy and I looked to the funnies for … well … fun.
As for comic books, however, I was obsessed with superheroes. In grammar school during the 1960s, the Silver Age of comic books, I basically read everything that didn’t move, to include immersing myself in comic books, my main reads being Superman, Captain America, The Fantastic Four, Spiderman, Thor, Batman, Aquaman, and, of course, The Avengers. But today, as I increasingly look to be humored in the conflicted times we’re experiencing, I’m turning to Calvin & Hobbes as the lighthearted masterpiece I’ll take with me to the retirement home, smirking and giggling all the way.
Watterson named the main characters after the 16th-century theologian John Calvin and the 17th-century English philosopher Thomas Hobbes, and I think that’s a key to my admiration for, atop my love of, the strip. I enjoy the philosophical view of all things and that’s where Calvin, the complex, mischievous, and shockingly cynical 6-year-old, and Hobbes, the ageless, loyal, and long-suffering stuffed tiger, spend much of their time: dabbling in the world of ideas … with Calvin often reducing even the most vaunted adult ideas to rubble. Hobbes, of course, is a wonderfully tiger-centric buddy for Calvin, who has his own views of the world, including opinions concerning the world of great art: “Van Gogh would’ve sold more than one painting if he’d put tigers in them.”
As Calvin says to Hobbes as the two careen dangerously downhill in a red wagon just prior to plunging off the edge of a cliff: “We’re so busy watching out for what’s just ahead of us that we don’t take time to enjoy where we are.”
Who do I thank for that wise observation of life as I enter retirement? Calvin? Or Bill Watterson? I have to say both because Calvin the cartoon figure sometimes seems as alive to me as Hobbes the stuffed tiger seems to Calvin. And it really doesn’t matter, does it? As long as the message gets through.
I’ll close with an inspiring statement from a well-known strip showing Calvin and Hobbes as they look up at the star-studded night sky: “If people sat outside and looked at the stars each night, I’ll bet they’d live a lot differently.” I think that if people sat anywhere they wanted and read more Calvin & Hobbes each day, they’d also live a lot differently. And smile a bit more while doing so.
Thanks, Bill Watterson, for the gift. And Hobbes, watch out for that kid, will ya?