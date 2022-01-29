“For in the end, it is all about memory, its sources and its magnitude, and, of course, its consequences.”
— Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, “Night,” his memoir,
published in 1960
It is International Holocaust Remembrance Day as I write. The United Nations General Assembly designated Jan. 27 as such to coincide with the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death-camp complex. The purpose of the day is two-fold: To serve as a date for official commemoration of the victims of the Nazi regime and to promote Holocaust education throughout the world. [Holocaust Encyclopedia, USHMM.org] In Hebrew the day is known as Yom HaShoah. The name comes from the Hebrew word “shoah,” which means “whirlwind” or “storm.”
There is a second observance of this unthinkable event which corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar, marking the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. So, yes, there are two such observances, one that focuses on the Jewish victims primarily and another, the international day, which is “a broader memorial of the many victims of the Holocaust, including Jews, Roma, political prisoners, the disabled and Christian Poles as well as the soldiers who liberated concentration camps.” [WashingtonJewishWeek.com]
However, if you were to read surveys of Americans and become aware of their lack of knowledge on the subject of the Holocaust, you may think, in fact, that there ought to be three, four, or more days of remembrance. Or better yet, days of education. When we don’t make the effort to understand how such a human cataclysm could occur, we lose more than just a history lesson. It was a defining event in the history of humanity that shook the foundations of Western civilization and transformed international politics and justice.
But we must be sure that we remember more than causation and destruction. Holocaust education should also be a rigorous pointing out of the spirit of those who were heroic and defiant during this systematic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of 6 million Jews and others by the Nazi regime and its allies and collaborators … more than just a study of sociopolitical causation or a memorializing of the dead. We must teach about the survivors who refused to give up and went on to rebuild their lives after the war. Their stories and those of the people who refused to be idle bystanders — the rescuers who risked their lives against all odds in their own personal rejection of the Nazi menace — are essential to coming to grips with the all-but-incomprehensible reality of the Shoah, the murderous whirlwind of violent hate unleashed by the Nazi regime under the infamous Adolf Hitler.
Elie Wiesel, in an interview with The New York Times that appeared on June 7, 1987, said this: “I must confess that, of all the mysteries that characterize the Jewish people, its capacity for hope is the one that strikes me most forcibly. How can we think of the past without foundering in the abyss? How can we recall the victims of fire and sword without drowning in our own tears?”
“In order to truly, truly maintain the painful legacy of the Holocaust, to give real meaning to ‘Never Again,’ we need the entire international community to buy in and to be a part of holding up the lessons of the Holocaust,” adds Franklin Siegel, associate director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington (JewishWeek.com).
International Holocaust Remembrance Day has been widely adopted and recognized, says Emory University professor of Jewish history Deborah Lipstadt and has taken on international significance. “Do [these countries] necessarily recognize the world’s silence and role in allowing [the Holocaust] to happen and not responding earlier?” she says. “I don’t know. Do they see it as something that was strictly done by Germany and the rest of the world takes little responsibility? But at the very least the world takes a moment to stop” (JewishWeek.com).
The American education system has the institutional capacity to teach the masses. But will it ever do so in such a way as to make a difference? I’ve worked toward that end for 20 years. Only time — and a lack of indifference — will tell.