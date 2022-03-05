And as I hung up the phone it occurred to me,
He’d grown up just like me,
My boy was just like me.
Music has always been like a calendar with a background melody for me. For instance, I can trace the moment when my love of classical music began: It was in the third grade while at a Rochester Philharmonic concert at the Colleges, in Bristol Gym of all places. The orchestra sat on folding chairs, we sat in the bleachers. To this day, I hear a musical score in the background of just about everything that goes on in my life around me … it’s like having John Williams as the composer and conductor of your inner movie.
As for a singer-songwriter of the many who’ve inspired me, it is the sadly missed Harry Chapin who had significant impact on me, specifically as a father. The sentiments conveyed in his “Cat’s In The Cradle” inspired me to take a critical long-term/endgame approach to fatherhood. I don’t remember the first time I heard it, but its impact was complete and lasting, with one particularly terrifying line inscribed indelibly into my soul:
If that doesn’t send chills down your spine as a parent, you’re a better man or woman than I am, Gunga Din. I consider myself very fortunate to have not just one, but three points of contact with Harry Chapin’s family to be grateful for: 1) Harry delivered the Commencement Address at our graduation from SUNY Geneseo on May 16, 1981; 2) his brother, Chris, was a student there whom I once had the pleasure of meeting; and 3) another brother, Tom, performed at a Limelight event on campus when I was senior.
Tom’s concert led a bunch of us to see him perform again at the Red Creek Inn. We invited him to our table during a break and, being the gracious kind of guy that he is, he sat down, had a beer, and visited with us until it was time for his next set. He was as relaxed, grateful and appreciative a guy as you might ever hope to meet. I feel a special inner connection to the Chapin family through these three otherwise independent meetings; a connection that I’m most grateful to have.
In his Geneseo Commencement Address, Harry talked about the World Hunger Year that he founded in 1975, placing special emphasis on the importance of making something that you love become your lifelong career. Tragically, Harry left this world doing that very thing just four short weeks later, on July 16, 1981, in an automobile accident involving a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway while on his way to play, of course, a benefit concert. He was just 38 years old. His widow, Sandy, who’d actually scribbled the first draft of “Cat’s In The Cradle” as a short, unfinished poem of her own, accepted a Special Congressional Gold Medal on his behalf at a Carnegie Hall tribute in 1987. [ultimateclassicrock.com]
As I finish this column it occurs to me, my boys have grown up NOT just like me ... thankfully. But they have indeed grown up to be the kind of thoughtful, creative, giving and responsible young men any parent could ever hope their children to be; the “responsible” aspect, among many other things, being more attributable to my wife, Jodi, than to me.
The organization that Harry founded, Why Hunger, works with approximately 8,400 community organizations and has raised more than $30 million to help more than 10 million families, children, veterans and others around the world. As Bill Ayres, a former Roman Catholic priest who co-founded the organization with Harry, has said, “Harry used to say ‘When in doubt, do something,’ and we have done a lot of things and it’s still going on.”
I’ll close with lyrics to another Harry Chapin song:
All my life’s a circle,
But I can’t tell you why,
Season’s spinning round again,
The years keep rollin’ by.
Thanks, Harry … for everything.