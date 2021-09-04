(Editor’s Note: Today we are introducing a new monthly column by a writer familiar to Finger Lakes Times readers, Dan Hennessy. His “Well-Rooted Perspective” columns ran on our Friday Religion pages for years. Now he is expanding beyond religion to touch on any number of subjects. His “Timely Matters” columns will run the first Saturday of each month.)
“For those of us who believe in physics, the distinction between past, present and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.”
— Albert Einstein, letter of condolence to the Besso family, 21 March 1955
As a kid growing up in the ’60s we couldn’t fall asleep on Friday nights thinking about Saturday morning cartoons and ran home every day after school to watch Flash Gordon battle Ming the Merciless. We played Wiffle ball and touch football (keeping comprehensive stats), rode our bikes EVERYWHERE, swam all summer, went to family picnics on most weekends and vacationed in the Adirondacks. We wore cut-offs, Buster Browns, and PF Flyers. Life seemed simple. And good. Very good. And time moved on.
In sixth grade or so I began to read the Sports Page every morning while listening to Jerry Sherwin on WGVA. We all knew the standings across all sports, the stars and their stats. I read tons of “Scholastic” books on every subject imaginable, watched Disney every Sunday night and painfully remember being in second grade when it was announced that President Kennedy had been shot. We knelt on the hardwood floor and said the rosary a hundred-gazillion times. I still “joke” about my knees hurting every Nov. 22. It was scary. But time moved on.
I remember “flower power” more than riots and campus unrest as I was more interested in playing sports, following the Beatles, and how I looked in the mirror than anything else. I was around 12 when I noticed the caskets being constantly carried off C-130s every night on the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite. And I distinctly remember my mother waking me up that tragic morning in June with tears running down her face saying, “Danny, they shot Bobby …” just weeks after the courageous voice of Dr. King was silenced by a gunshot in Memphis. I was reminded of that time in my childhood when our 13 heroes came home from Afghanistan.
Moving on to college I converted — or was converted — to left-wing activism, taking the bus from the Port Authority in New York to the nation’s capital in order to protest what I considered, at the time, to be right-wing oppression of the poor: Reaganomics. By the end of that decade I’d transitioned once more and was sad to see Reagan go. I now consider myself a “traditionalist libertarian” who believes in individual freedom, an open marketplace of ideas, and the great value of the study of history as the key to a secure future. Time moves on.
I have time in my life now to think. I believe we are eternal creatures and that I am the same person today who ran home after school to watch Flash Gordon defeat Ming the Merciless and watched Disney every Sunday night. I sense that younger self within me and will never cease to be who I have been at every stage of my life. We live, we change, we grow, but we never cease to be eternal. We are perfectly able to move forward into the past.
Michele Besso was a Swiss-Italian engineer and close friend of Albert Einstein. Upon Besso’s death in 1955, less than a month before his own, Einstein expressed his condolences to the Besso family in a letter: “Now he has departed from this strange world a little ahead of me. That signifies nothing. For those of us who believe in physics, the distinction between past, present and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.” [QuotingEinstein.com, Einstein Archives 7-245]
More than a century and a half before Einstein revolutionized human thought, the Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard wrote that “... the moment is not properly an atom of time but an atom of eternity.” The study of history, the value of tradition, heritage and memory, are due to this indestructible interconnectedness between the past, present, and future all being part of the same thing: time.
Troubles are finite. Eternity is here to stay. So think eternally. And pray for Afghanistan.