“Time is on my side, yes it is … ”
— Song by Jerry Ragovoy (using the pseudonym
Norman Meade)
There are two versions of the song “Time Is On My Side” popularized by the Rolling Stones, one with an organ introduction and the more recognizable version with an introduction on guitar. But there’s also an older version, a vibrant gospelized blues version sung by Irma Thomas that I just stumbled upon as I researched the topic of “time.”
It seems the song was originally recorded by jazz trombonist Kai Winding and his Orchestra in October 1963, “his version being mostly instrumental …” [songfacts.com] The songwriting credit goes to Jerry Ragovoy, sometimes known as Norman Meade, a pseudonym, who wrote “Piece Of My Heart” and “Try” for Janis Joplin …” [songfacts.com] and was covered by both soul singer Irma Thomas and the Rolling Stones in 1964, first by Irma Thomas in June of that year and then by the Stones in September.
It’s not too hard to imagine the reason for the greater popularity of the Stones’ version. Big band/swing was moved out of its premiere position as America’s most popular music when vocally-driven rock-n-roll swept the country, and the Stones rolled with that “sonic cataclysm that came bursting out of nowhere with the power to change lives forever” without looking back. [rollingstone.com] So it is that Mick Jagger and Irma Thomas recorded the same song about the loss of a lover in the same year just three months apart.
Given the seriousness of the transcendental drama we find ourselves confronted with from the moment of birth on, there’s something that I am, no pun intended, eternally grateful for — my belief in the afterlife, a belief that was held by my parents and nurtured through my Catholic education at St. Stephen’s and DeSales High School. I was, nevertheless, swept off my feet, if only temporarily, by the enticement of the opposing doctrines of atheistic agnosticism that issued forth from the teaching of just about every professor I encountered at both SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Geneseo. With time, however, and the passing of my dear mother, I found it to be an indefensible and unfortunate approach to life, given the evidence of all the wonders of the cosmos, especially those found in nature.
For instance, upon graduating from Geneseo State I volunteered with the Okeanos Ocean Research Foundation onboard a whale watch vessel, the Finback I, having moved to Long Island. One day, some 30 miles off Montauk Point, we found ourselves running alongside a sleek, gray, 65-foot finback whale, which was then the object of the Foundation’s study. Holding up a 3-foot diameter ring used to help guesstimate the creature’s great length, I caught an all-but-impossible fleeting glimpse of myself reflected in the enormous black pupil of its left eye and experienced a moment of awakening impossible to ignore or describe.
Years later, in a series of backpacking treks, lifelong friend John Borner and I hiked the better part of the 211-mile John Muir Trail in the central Sierra Nevada mountains, being exposed, of course, to the full range of high altitude conditions, to include an earthquake in Sequoia/Kings Canyon National Park that woke us out of a comatose-like heavy sleep. It’s one of the few moments in my life when it seemed that life might be coming to an end. All of this, and the premature passing of my mother, Marge, just prior to moving west, led me to question the agnostic approach to life in this universe. I’d moved home and spent Mom’s last 30 days by her side and could not shake the question, “Where’d ya go, Ma?” from my head.
Throughout most of my life, time seemed to pass in its own way and on the “side” of no one. It wasn’t until I looked heavenward rather than horizontally that life came into true focus for me. It wasn’t until then, eternally speaking, that time seemed actually on my side. But now, with Heaven in view, I know that it is. Yes it is. And I know the location of my mother’s new address.