“Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented… When human lives are endangered… national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant. At that moment… (those places) become the center of the universe.”
— Elie Wiesel,
Nobel Acceptance Speech, Oslo, Dec. 10, 1986
Our Finger Lakes neighbor to the east, Auburn, N.Y., was an important production center during WWII and is known, among many other things, for being the birthplace of Harriet Tubman, a “conductor” of the Underground Railroad; the home of William Henry Seward, Secretary of State under Lincoln and Johnson; and, as most of us also know, the home of Auburn Maximum Security Prison, site of the world’s first execution by electrocution.
What I did not know is that it also happens to be home to a vibrant, historic Ukrainian community.
As we drove to St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic School where my son, Aaron, had a volleyball game, we passed both the Ukrainian National Club and SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church on Washington Street. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian banners and flags were everywhere: on houses, in yards and shop windows, on bumper stickers and jackets. We found ourselves in a rich center of Ukrainian culture just a few miles from Geneva.
“The city’s first wave of Ukrainian immigrants came in the 1880s,” according to archives from The Auburn Citizen newspaper. “Another wave, escaping Russian persecution, followed in the 1920s, and another in the 1940s and 1950s after World War II.” [auburnpub.com] Many of those residents live in northwest Auburn, near the Ukrainian National Club and Ukrainian Catholic Church. According to U.S. Census estimates, there are 1,777 Cayuga County residents with Ukrainian ancestry, or 2.3% of the population … the highest percentage of any county in the state.1
Growing up in the ’60s, I remember watching the nightly news with my parents and seeing the coffins of our young American soldiers draped in American flags loaded off C-130s by the dozens. We fought a war 8,295 miles away in Indo-China that left 58,220 American soldiers dead2, but so far, although Ukraine is a constitutional republic with strong ties to NATO, this administration has only sanctioned Russia as Ukrainians fight and die for their right to live in freedom.
As we drove back through the Auburn neighborhood decked-out in blue and yellow, an emotional connection grew within me to the people of Ukraine being ravaged on the ground by Russian troops and murdered from above by Russian missiles striking civilian targets.
“The cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians,” said Hugh Williamson of Human Rights Watch. “Rape, murder, and other violent acts against people in the Russian forces’ custody should be investigated as war crimes.”3 The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has confirmed more than 5,000 civilian casualties — 2,345 killed and 2,919 injured. “Our work to date has detailed a horror story of violations perpetrated against civilians,” according to U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.4
Nataliia Shynkarenko, who emigrated from Ukraine in 2012 and now lives in Auburn, told her 4- and 6-year-old children in recent weeks that her home country was surrounded by “bad guys.” “To me, in this day and age, nothing is far away. We’re all so close to each other,” she said. “I hope for America’s support in condemning this kind of action.”1
In July 1943, FDR received a first-person account from a member of the Polish underground named Jan Karski of Nazi horrors being committed in the camps, but the first Nazi camp wasn’t liberated by U.S. troops until April 1945, almost two years later. As I write, Ukraine has been invaded and bombed for 60 days. Two long months.
Trump was right. Putin is smart. He heard the sound of crickets chirping from the Oval Office in the form of sanctions … and put on his storm trooper boots. There are two types of crickets here — Biden’s half-hearted crickets and Putin’s militant crickets. And Volodymyr Zelenskyy? He has no crickets. Just very real valiant guardians defending a very strong and courageous people. All alone.
