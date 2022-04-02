“The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.”
— British novelist
L.P. Hartley,
“The Go-Between,” 1953
If you took certain people too seriously you might think that Adolf Hitler was alive and well and holding very well-attended rallies all over America right now, and you might even hear that those crowds are populated by Nazis hailing mostly from those “red” states, you know, where all those “deplorable rednecks” live. And it’s not just your average “Tom, Dick, and Henrietta”-type folks, either, that are making and sharing such irresponsible comparisons (I write “Henrietta” so as to avoid triggering a woke backlash). It’s public figures, as well, who have wrongly and irresponsibly compared Donald J. Trump to Hitler ever since 2016 when he ran for and won the presidency.
Glenn Beck, for example, known as a conservative broadcast figure, compared Trump to Hitler for appealing to Americans’ anger for votes back in 2016 (Time, March 6, 2016). Around the same time as Beck, comedian Louis K made an outlandish comparison that included a bizarre reference to Hitler: “ ... the guy is Hitler … And by that I mean that we are being Germany in the ’30s. Do you think they saw that s–t coming?” And then, he tries, unsuccessfully, to be funny with this hyper-diminished description of Der Führer: “Hitler was just some hilarious and refreshing dude with a weird comb-over who would say anything at all” (Time).
Hitler wasn’t “just” anything. Granting Louis K the benefit of being a comedian, I’ll try to control the Will Smith-ian impulse to find and go slap him for making such a dim-witted, irresponsible remark that diminishes the monster that Hitler was. I get it. He was trying to be funny … right?
In the view of one of the most respected Holocaust educational institutions in the world, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, such comparisons are so frequent and casual that use of Holocaust comparison as a takedown has come to deserve its own term: “reductio ad Hitlerum.”
Sadly, it’s too long and significant a dilemma to address the issue adequately here. I’ll make my point as best I can: that we must be mindful of treating past human catastrophe as a vehicle for comparison to current events. I do, however, see the word “echo” as being useful in this situation. If one says: “The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is just like Hitler’s invasion of the Sudetenland in 1938,” I will take issue with that. But if one says: “In the invasion of Ukraine by Russia I hear echoes of WWII,” I will nod my head in agreement while pointing out that it should remain an echo and a warning, only, not a direct comparison. Nuance, in this case, is important.
As the USHMM explains, the current environment of rapid social media online communication lends itself all too well to sloppy analogizing; and, for far too many, the Holocaust was an intimate personal memory, a nightmare that invaded their innocent personal history. Livia, Helen, Angie, Edgar, and more, survivors whom I came to know and love, are gone now. I had the honor and privilege of enjoying chicken wraps with Rena Finder, the youngest of the 1200 Schindlerjuden (“Schindler Jews”) saved in Schindler’s enamel factory, at lunch during a conference in Boston. Her face radiated while showing me pictures of her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, children who narrowly escaped non-existence.
I strive to defend the survivor view of the Holocaust … may their memories be a blessing … as best I can. Why their point of view? Because they were there. Because they know. And because we weren’t there and don’t know. And because I care for them and about them, as well. The number of survivors still alive across the world today is probably in the low hundreds of thousands and dwindling. A tragedy of the passage of time (March For Life, motl.org).
British novelist L.P. Hartley wrote in one of the most admired first lines of a novel in literary history: “The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.” This realization should help us all speak responsibly, even when the most irritating public figures may annoy us. It’s about respect. And human decency. In closing: never forget.