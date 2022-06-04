“War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things. The decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth war is much worse. The person who has nothing for which he is willing to fight, nothing which is more important than his own personal safety, is a miserable creature and has no chance of being free unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself.”
— John Stuart Mill, “Principles of Political Economy,” 1848
On the eve of Nov. 19, 1863, at Gettysburg, Pa., President Abraham Lincoln wrote: “The world will little note nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did … ”
Our 16th president humbly underestimated the power of his address honoring the men who had fought and died to preserve the Union in the Battle of Gettysburg. Edward Everett Horton was the chief speaker that day and spoke for two hours. Lincoln’s speech lasted two minutes, consisted of 272 words, and is known as one of the great speeches ever made by an American president. [history.com]
Gettysburg has a gravity of its own; both a deep seriousness about it and a vigorous way of pulling me back. It’s a part of me. The first time there, my friend John and I camped for three days. On July 3 of that trip, we stood on the battlefield at midnight, with the stars in the same alignment as they were on the last day of the three-day battle in 1863.
The constellations above us formed the same arrangement that night as they did for the thousands of injured and dying soldiers left on the battlefield that day because there were too many to attend to. Gettysburg constitutes the largest number of casualties of the Civil War: 23,055 for the Union and 23,231 for the Confederates. I was haunted then and am haunted now by the experience of contemplating the thought of so many deaths while standing on the blood-soaked ground where it occurred.
President Lincoln’s timeless words bear repeating at least once each year by a grateful nation. Below are all 272 of them:
Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.
But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.
— Abraham Lincoln,
Nov. 19, 1863
No matter what the mob of ungrateful fault-finders may say, this is the noble ground we stand upon and the heritage we embrace as grateful Americans. God bless the loved ones of all who’ve sacrificed their lives in military service to our nation, from the Revolutionary War through World War I and II, the Korean War, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and every battle I’ve failed to mention, up to this day. God bless you and keep you. You are the guardians of the freedom that we enjoy today. You are remembered. And treasured. You are the keepers of the American dream.