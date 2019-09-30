There is an advertisement on one of the local TV stations that concerns a retirement community, and it presents a very happy picture. It features several seniors who enjoy walking and biking on well-kept trails, taking college-level courses, exercising, enjoying gourmet meals, and meeting at the pub for drinks. It looks like a really great place, so I decided to see what it costs to live there.
Depending on how many bedrooms you have, the costs are roughly $65,000 to $75,000 a year! I am not saying that the services supplied in the community are not worth the cost, and for those seniors that did well enough to be able to afford this level of service, I say, God bless them. They earned that money, and they have every right to enjoy the fruits of their labors. However, I do think ads like this give a false idea of what retirement is actually like for many of us.
The reality is most people retire dependent on three sources of income: Social Security, company retirement plans, and personal savings. Each of these depends on what our salaries were, how much we could afford to put aside, and a certain amount of luck.
The most secure of the three is Social Security. It is, in essence, an annuity policy that is guaranteed by the U.S. government for which there is a mechanism for automatic increases in the payments. The payments are based on an individual earning history of about 35 years, so making a lot in the last few years of employment will not affect an individual’s payment all that much.
The automatic raises in the last several years have not been all that great. The average Social Security payment at this time is $1,400 a month.
Many employers used to have a company pension that was usually calculated on years of service. That money was usually put into a special fund, or given to a third party; the money was invested and then given to the retirees. The general rule was whatever the amount of the pension was when you retired, that is what you got for the rest of your life.
This kind of plan has all but disappeared, replaced by the IRA or 401(k). These are more personalized, and the amounts paid will vary according to the amounts invested. When these plans first appeared the employer would put a certain amount into the plan, but that too has all but disappeared. The security of these payments depends on how and where the funds are invested, combined with the health of the economy.
After paying income tax, school tax, property tax, sales tax and other fees, how much can we realistically be expected to save? This depends on how much we make and what we can do with it. Most of us buy houses and cars, we have children in school, and there are the necessities of food and clothing. After these bills are paid, we can then think about putting money in the bank.
It was recently reported that at least 40 percent of households in this country would have to borrow to pay an unexpected bill of $400.
There are millions whose only source of retirement income is Social Security. They did not qualify for pensions and did not have the ability to pay into an individual account, and their Social Security is on the low end of the spectrum. These are the people we read about who are deciding on a daily basis if they should pay rent, buy food, or get their prescription medicines.
As I said, I do not begrudge those living in high-end retirement communities. They earned their retirement and deserve to spend their savings as they wish. But that so many people should live in such poverty in their “golden years” is a national disgrace, and needs to be rectified.