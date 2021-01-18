So, here we are over two months past Election Day, and it is amazing to see where we are and what has occurred since then. I am having a difficult time putting this particular election behind me as to the reality of Joe Biden being our next president.
Something just seemed different this year because of the pandemic and how the two candidates campaigned. President Trump, on the one hand, was very visible and energized throughout, campaigning all over the country with massive crowds at all his rallies; for Biden, it was news if he even appeared at any campaign event at all. And when he did, he often had a difficult time articulating many of his points so that they were understandable.
That is just one reason why this past election seems suspect in my view. However, I am not going to get into the weeds whether votes were legal or illegal. I think everyone can draw their own conclusions.
So, since Joe Biden will be inaugurated in two days, I just want to provide a quick overview on President Trump’s accomplishments during his tenure as President and why he will be sorely missed.
For transparency sake, the following information was tallied just prior to April 1, before the coronavirus began having a major affect on our lives:
1) More Americans were employed than ever in history.
2) Over 4 million jobs were created since his election.
3) More than 400,000 manufacturing jobs were created.
4) Manufacturing jobs grew at their fastest rate in over three decades.
5) Economic growth was an average of more than 4% per quarter.
6) We saw the lowest unemployment in history for African Americans, women, and Hispanics.
7) Unemployment claims hit a 49-year low.
8) He signed into law the biggest tax cut package for ALL Americans.
9) He signed into law Right to Try legislation.
10) A record number of regulations were eliminated.
11) He signed into law the VA Choice Act and the VA accountability Act.
12) He withdrew us from the horrible Iran deal!
13) We reconstructed or built over 450 miles of border wall on the US/Mexico border.
14) And yes President Trump is responsible for initiating and creating Operation Warp Speed to develop vaccines for all Americans to finally rid our country of the China Coronavirus COVID-19.
There are many more of President Trump’s accomplishments that I do not have room to include in this column.
As President Trump stated many times he has accomplished more in 47 months than Joe Biden accomplished in 47 years. Keep in mind, this was all while he, his family, and close associates were under investigation for a crime that never existed in the first place.
But yet here we are.
I believe social media, big tech, and certain news media are driving negative narratives to keep everyday Americans angry at President Trump or anyone associated with him. This is not good. I believe we need to process fake news along with real news by doing our own research to determine what is really going on across the country.
We desperately need to unite and stand for what this country was founded on and realize our freedoms and liberty are all so close to being lost to socialism, which if you do your research, never works. I have said this before, and I will say it again: Socialism is for the people, not the socialists.
On a brighter note I also want to wish all my readers a Happy New Year!