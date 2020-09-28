(Editor’s Note: Today we are introducing a new regular column by Geneva city resident David D’Amico. He has been involved with D’Amico Plumbing and Heating in Geneva since 1972 and has been a member of Local 13 Plumbers & Pipefitters in Rochester for 30 years. His column, “Voice of D’Amocracy,” a play on his last name, will run every other Monday opposite Pete Mitchell’s “In America.”)
So our City Council has been in office now since January, and I would like to summarize, in my view, where our beloved City of Geneva stands through the actions of our Council members, and maybe, if I feel brave enough, I will finalize my thoughts with a grade for the current Council.
I feel compelled to express my thoughts and will try to remain positive, though some of our councilors struggle to do so at Council meetings.
At the January meeting for this newly elected Council, there were some positive comments expressing that Council members cannot act as rivals if they were able to accomplish big things for the city. OK, great!
And then Councilor Camera spoke for over 20 minutes expressing all the negative issues that, in his view, impacted the city while proposing no solutions to any of his concerns. Oh yeah, and he complained about the ineptness of City Council over the years, which he himself has been a part of for almost a decade.
Moving forward, there has been talk about chickens, pesticides, parking issues, bike trails, licensing wild cats (really?), possibly raising the city sales tax, rejecting a solid waste facility in Butler (in Wayne County!), and resolutions pertaining to these issues. OK, I get it. I think.
We all know what happened next. The COVID-19 pandemic hit all of us over the head like a sledgehammer, and we all had to figure out our own way through this. But, thankfully, we live in the greatest country on earth, and with a little help from the feds, we had a chance to survive physically and financially. Unfortunately, over 32,000 in New York state alone have not survived this China coronavirus. Very devastating to all those families and others across the country, but like Americans have done in the past, this country will survive. We are not a people of despair but always a people of hope.
Then the George Floyd incident triggered massive protests followed in some places by riots, which destroyed businesses and led to the deaths of some innocent people. The effects of this incident have affected our own City Council to have the ability to function for the totality of the residents of Geneva. It has paralyzed our City Council for the last two meetings due to various organizations not requesting, but demanding and requiring local city laws be changed to meet their perspectives regarding our local police department. If laws are changed due to police accountability requirements, you can be sure there will be lawsuits from different organizations, in particular the unions. These new laws, if instituted, will have unintended consequences to be sure.
Then, of course, there was a councilor that privately (or so he thought) made a comment in a conversation with constituents that probably lacked more thought but has been used as a weapon to remove him from office. Just for the record, the First Amendment to the Constitution allows free speech and the press. If your feelings were hurt, deal with it. We all say stuff that we hoped we could rewind out of our everyday life but cannot. We even had our city manager try to remove this councilor citing workplace violence. Really?
Get on with business, Geneva City Council, for ALL the people of Geneva!
OK, I’m feeling brave enough. My grade: D.