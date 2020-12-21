I am compelled to write this week’s column to shed some light on recent discussions by the Geneva City Council with respect to cutting two officer positions in the Geneva Police Department.
It began at Council’s Oct. 28 budget meeting. I’ve been trying to make sense of that decision, but city residents need to be aware that the firing of these two officers, in my opinion, had nothing to do with our Geneva city budget and everything to do with what is clearly a movement in this country — and in our own community — to defund police departments.
The movement locally is led by 5th Ward Councilor Laura Salamendra. To her credit, she was crystal clear about her beliefs and perspectives at a “Meet the Candidates Night” sponsored by the League of Women’s Voters prior to her election in 2019. She was completely transparent, in my view, pontificating on her progressive, socialist views, and stating that they are worth standing up for.
I don’t agree, if it means defunding the police. I want to be protected by the police.
Back to that Oct. 28 meeting. Two recently hired officer positions were discussed with respect to salaries and shift coverage. The GPD has 20 total beat officers — including those two positions. With those two officers removed from active duty, there are only 18 officers to handle four shifts. You can do the math, but for a city of Geneva’s size (about 12,000 people) this is nowhere near proper security coverage, at least in my view.
There was much discussion at the October meeting, and it was noted that while $150,000 had been budgeted in the 2020 fiscal budget for police officer overtime, the city had already spent $146,000 to that date with two additional months to cover. It was going to be impossible for the GPD to cover two months of OT for $4,000 after averaging $14,600/month for the previous 10 months.
Stay with me, please. If the two officers were kept, their salaries would have resulted in approximately $150,000/year, and we would have 20 beat officers to cover our city not 18.
Bottom line: Council voted for less coverage and to pay for overtime, which was clearly headed to exceed city budget. Councilors discussed the options before Councilwoman Salamendra essentially stated things had been talked about enough, and it was time to get on with a vote.
Ward 6 Councilman John Pruett made the motion to eliminate the two positions, and Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall seconded it. The vote: Burrall, Jan Regan (Ward 3), Ken Camera (Ward 4), Salamendra, and Pruett all voted in favor of firing of the two. To their credit — in my opinion — Mayor Steve Valentino, William J. Pealer (Ward 2) and councilors-at-large Frank Gaglianese III and Anthony Noone voted against the motion.
It carried, 5-4, and boom there go two police positions.
The issue resurfaced at Council’s Nov. 4 meeting when Burrall offered an alternative to cutting the two positions and still saving $160,000. He made a motion to direct city staff to “attempt a zero percent pay increase for 2021 across the board for all city employees.” If they agreed, the two police officers would be reinstated; Salamendra offered an additional amendment to “remove or find $160,960 any other place” in the budget, which passed 5-4.
At Council’s Dec. 2 meeting, City Manager Sage Gerling reported that the wage freeze wasn’t going to work because the city did not get “full participation” from all workers. So, the two police positions were officially cut.
Again this was not about money, it was about a movement. I don’t know about you, but as a city taxpayer, I would rather have more coverage at essentially the same cost or maybe even a little less.
Make no mistake about it, folks, our everyday, hard-working Geneva residents and taxpayers have to get or stay engaged in our city politics or suffer the consequences. Councilor Salamendra is unabashed about her politics, saying in a September Finger Lakes Times story, ”I believe the wealth should be shared” and citing Cuba and Venezuela as countries looking out for the welfare of working-class people when, in fact, they both are super repressive governments that treat their people horribly.
I don’t believe sharing the wealth ever works, and I mean never ever. Keep in mind socialism is for the people not the socialists. Another quote from Councilwoman Salamendra in the FLT: “Everyone says communism doesn’t work, but capitalism doesn’t work.”
Which would you rather have, folks? Please, get engaged!