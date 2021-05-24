Accountability. Equal treatment under the law, or in this case “compliance with the law.” Those two pillars of thought and action in our society for decades seem to be missing from our Geneva City Council’s thought process.
At April’s Council meeting, Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra was up for a censure vote for violating Tenet 2 (Compliance with the Law), Tenet 3 (Conduct of Public Officials), and Tenet 16 (Positive Workplace Environment) of the city’s ethics code with respect to an incident on July 19, 2020 where she and others were protesting a Back the Blue rally in Geneva. Remember, this was the third time she has been found to be in violation of the code of ethics, which she signed on to abide by when she took office.
At the rally, Councilor Salamendra was — according to the City’s Ethics Board report — a passenger in a vehicle where the person driving had a suspended license and the license plate of the car was covered while blocking traffic on Routes 5&20 at the entrance to Lakefront Park. It has been reported that Salamendra’s goal was to interrupt the rally by having the car park on 5&20 where live traffic was still very relevant.
She was asked by a city firefighter directing traffic to have the driver move the car, but she and the driver resisted. Both were spewing vulgarities to the firefighter.
Does this sound like the proper conduct of a City Council member? No way!
The Board of Ethics submitted what was, in my view, a very detailed report of this incident. Witnesses and video of the incident confirmed the person was Councilor Salamendra. Her antics included engaging in a very improper verbal altercation with city officials, while not asking the driver to move out of danger on a major highway.
I get the passion, but using ANY means to an end that could have resulted in a dangerous situation is not productive.
Oh yes, so the vote to censure failed, 5-4. Voting no were councilors Regan, Salamendra, Burrall, Camera and Pruett; voting yes were Noone, Gaglianese, Pealer, and Mayor Valentino. Councilor Pruett even suggested that he did not have enough information in the Ethics Board’s report to make a rational decision. Possibly, he was looking for a full-blown FBI report with prosecutors and defense lawyers to present him official evidence, including an evidentiary hearing.
The bottom line is that ALL city officials have to be treated with the same discipline no matter if they are Democrat, Republican, or Independent. The Code of Ethics is part of the City’s function for a reason. Councilor Camera said in the same meeting that this Council is a mirror image of what is going on around the country with respect to divisive politics. I agree but what I think the councilor is not taking into consideration is that are the different sets of rules; all can clearly see both nationally and now locally what those rules are.
If all people are to abide by the same rules and ethics, then let party affiliation or personal activism not enter into the disciplinary action. We all know that when people are treated differently, while playing by the same rules, it produces negative results. Council needs to get a spine.