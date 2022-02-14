Over the last few weeks, I have been watching — as you all have too, I am sure — the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” truckers’ blockade of as many as three bridges connecting the United States to Canada and in many Canadian cities including Ottawa, the capital. It’s making life difficult for all liberal Canadian politicians and their constituents.
And yet those politicians (including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) cannot seem to understand why this protest is happening.
The mandates surely are not based on science since the Canadians are aware Covid-19 cases are way down, and death rates from Covid-19 are plummeting as well. It has been stated many times that the “working class” citizens of our neighbor to the north have had enough of all the lockdowns, the vaccine demands, and mandates requiring masks to be worn essentially everywhere. They need to be removed, or at least eased to a large degree.
The problem is the liberal Canadian politicians are similar to our own U.S. politicians. Many leaders from dozens of countries far and wide have stated the mantra: Follow the science! The only problem is most leaders including our own have chosen not to follow the science but rather to politicize the pandemic to the max, allowing these leaders to impose very restrictive mandates that have nothing to do with science, especially at this time.
The way I look at it, these so-called leaders across the globe, again including our own government, are only interested in three things: power, control, and of course the almighty evil, money. Heck, in Canada they will not even allow children to play sports in school! The damage that these mandates have caused to children alone — from kindergarten to high school seniors — in my view, is immeasurable.
We are moving children up two grades in most schools without them learning math, science, language in incremental phases as always has been the case. We have children not understanding or being able to see their friends’ or teachers’ facial expressions, which is part of understanding or learning from someone. Visualizing expressions on people’s faces is part of how humans process what others are attempting to communicate to them. This is just common sense.
At this point, I am with those in the “Freedom Convoy.” If that is what it takes to send a message to their leaders, since they just will not listen to the working class without this kind of protest, then I say “game on.” I do not know if these truckers can get through to the liberal Canadian politicians, but I am sure the working-class people feel this is the only way to get the attention of these government officials to at least have a conversation about the restrictive mandates Trudeau has imposed.
To be honest, I do not believe it will be much longer in our own country that if the President does not begin using science and facts to deal with this Covid-19 pandemic while continuing to politicize the pandemic then he will feel the same thunder here at home.