So here we are in 2022, and I have to be honest with you all, I am hoping it is much better than 2021 in terms of the survival of our democracy in this great country, and to finally be rid of Covid-19. We must start moving on as a whole, not be afraid to carry on our everyday lives with a degree of common-sense safety, and not panic.
As for Covid, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there has been a dramatic increase in the number of cases, mostly the Omicron variant. However, the CDC also noted that hospitalizations and deaths have remained “comparatively low.”
We as a country need to get through this period without destroying the natural development of our children. We need to stop incentivizing people who were previously in the workforce to stay home, who have been receiving payments of thousands of dollars in food stamps each month stemming from the coronavirus aid package passed by Congress, and get them back to work. The jobs are there. All of us can see signs all over the place advertising for help wanted — and I mean everywhere.
I am, unfortunately, caught up in this scenario. Our company is hiring, but there are no candidates willing and able to work. We as voters, who are responsible for the election of our politicians, have contributed to this conundrum. And our elected politicians, sometimes with good intentions, have placed on their own constituents unintended consequences.
In addition, the forced vaccinations are another political move on the part of many local, state, and federal governments that I consider not only borderline Marxism, but it’s dividing this country horribly. I am not against Covid vaccines. In fact, I received the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, but I do believe it should be someone’s choice, or a parent’s choice when it comes to their child. The vaccines and boosters gained emergency approval through the Food and Drug Administration, but none were approved with the proper research and development, as required by the FDA, as a totally approved drug or treatment.
And another thing: Why are we not using medications or treatments that have been proven to work with the viruses or the variants? Our government has not recommended or allowed any therapeutics or treatments of any kind other than for severely afflicted patients due to age or underlying conditions. In my opinion, deaths and the severity of Covid could have been mitigated to a vast degree if therapeutics were exercised in fighting the spread of the virus and its devastating affect on millions.
Bottom line people: There is no big money in therapeutics. They are cheap and readily available in just about any pharmacy. However, there are billions of dollars to be made with vaccines. The pharmaceutical companies are making billions of dollars, and we all know the pharmaceutical lobbyists in the Washington swamp contribute billions of dollars to many politicians for their reelection campaigns.
Also, at the onset, the vaccines were supposed to protect us against the virus. Then, after millions of us (including my entire family) contracted the virus even after receiving the vaccination, the vaccines were touted as helping to alleviate the severity of the symptoms.
Come on. The American people are not that stupid.
Please, I ask all of you to keep your head on a swivel, be safe when it comes to yourself and others, and let’s try to keep this wonderful country the beacon of freedom it has always been.