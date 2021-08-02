Immigration has always been a hot topic of discussion among everyday Americans for various reasons.
As we all know, there are laws and protocols that each person attempting to enter our country has — or should I say had — to follow in order to become a legal immigrant and a U.S. citizen. It seems those laws have been thrown out the window by the current administration.
There has been such an influx of illegal immigrants and migrants that many towns along the southern border with Mexico have been overwhelmed. To complicate the matter, we are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic which calls for different rules, including remasking, government mandated vaccines, etc.
What I truly do not understand is with the pandemic still upon us why our own government is not testing tens of thousands of illegal immigrants pouring across our border yet is demanding that some typical everyday American citizens be tested or be vaccinated ... or else.
Does this make any sense to any of you?
The Texas governor has said, “The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities.”
Folks this is crazy. Do you sense what I sense, and that is the unlawful migrant crossers do not have to follow the same laws and stipulations that we the American people are required to follow day in and day out?
Just days ago approximately two dozen Cuban refugees were on a 21-foot vessel spotted by our Coast Guard while trying to escape the wrath of the communist Cuban regime and were immediately repatriated back to Cuba.
Of course, President Joe Biden and our current administration have taken a stern tone against Cuban refugees seeking to enter Florida and anyone attempting to help them. Is that due to the socialist tone of the current administration, and the fact that Cubans are fed up with their own communist leaders?
So migrants and illegal aliens from many countries crossing the border from Mexico are OK, not checked for COVID-19 or any other disease for that matter, and possibly exposing U.S. citizens to viruses or diseases, but if you are trying to flee a communist country and get to landfall in the U.S. all bets are off?
This current administration, in my opinion, does not have a clue as far as immigration policies protecting American citizens, and they do not seem to be able to handle any of the aforementioned from the perspective of us, the citizens.
And in all of this I ask how do you think the people who have applied for American citizenship through appropriate protocol and in a legal manner think about our legal immigration system? It is a joke. Somehow this border crisis and immigration system has to be handled, but I am very concerned the people in charge cannot, and willfully will not, handle it with us in mind.