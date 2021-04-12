Illegal immigration is a very real problem for this country and has been for decades. It is also a sensitive and emotional issue for all Americans.
Until the approximate 400 miles of new and repaired wall had been authorized to be built or fixed by the Trump administration, no president has seriously taken on the issue of illegal immigrants entering our country over the last 50 years, especially on our entire southern border. The Trump administration also was the first to force Mexico to do its part in monitoring its side of the border with its own resources and assets, which included troops and police.
And the Trump administration discontinued the Obama administration’s policy of catching illegals crossing the border, then releasing them into our country with a citation stating they were required to appear at a hearing in immigration court to evaluate their status and potential citizenship. Folks, they never showed up for these hearings. They were released in this country, and most of the time we had no idea where they ended up at.
Why are U.S. immigration laws so messed up? Why is this current flood of illegal immigrants so prominent that our own Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security cannot handle the situation? Politics, that’s why.
Yes, it’s politics over the safety of everyday Americans. One illegal immigrant I know waited 10 years just for an interview with our Immigration Department to answer questions as to why he wanted to become an American citizen. Is that fair to those who actually try to become American citizens through the legal channels per standing law? I think not. No, I know not. It is wrong, all of it.
I am not a cold-hearted person. I am compassionate but realistic. The thing is, if we announce to people, no matter who they are or where they come from, that we will provide free healthcare, free housing, free education for their kids, free food stamps, free drivers licenses — and the list goes on — it signals that our government is promoting the idea that it is OK to break our immigration laws, as bad as they are. The message becomes: We will reward you for breaking our laws.
Where else in any sovereign country in the world can you break their immigration laws and not be reprimanded, possibly arrested, possibly interrogated, and possibly spend some time in jail? In most countries, that’s what happens.
We are a nation of laws. It’s not for our government to decide which ones to enforce and which not to enforce. That attitude by our Washington politicians has been a problem in many areas of standing law over the last five years, but with immigration, it is different. Our immigration laws, again as bad as they are, have to be enforced in order to protect the legal immigrants, now U.S. citizens, residing in our great country.
It is our obligation to protect our citizens, period. This is about protecting our people and nothing else. It’s a simple idea, yet our Washington swamp politicians just don’t have it in them to function with the idea of Americans first ... with everyone else following.
David D’Amico lives in Geneva. A local businessman and graduate of Waterloo HS and Alfred State College, he has been a cubmaster, a Little League and Vince Lombardi coach, and is a past recipient of the E. Robert Kent Award from MCA for Management Innovation. He was the Republican, Conservative, Independent candidate for Ontario County supervisor in 2017. His Voice of D’Amocracy column runs every other Monday. Contact him at damico42@hotmail.com.