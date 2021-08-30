So, when I sat down to write this week’s column, I was not sure in which direction I wanted to go because there were so many topics of importance happening before our eyes daily. Afghanistan, obviously, is the big one, but I chose to stay local, and here is why: The latest Geneva City Council meeting struck me as very informative.
I broke the Aug. 4 Council meeting into three segments for comment.
First, Geneva Little League and the NAACP worked together to clean up and restore the Little League complex. And just for those who do not know our 10-and 12-year-old boys all-star teams both won their district championships this year. Good luck moving forward!
It is always nice to see a diverse group of people of all different ages come together to complete a task for the greater good. To me, this is what made America what it is; not divisive talk from the media, big tech, local, state, and federal politicians, but Americans working together in spite of all the obstacles.
Secondly, Mary Passalacqua from right here in Geneva, used all of her four minutes passionately, courageously, and eloquently as she attempted to drive the point home about the meaning of our United States flag, and the people who put their lives on the line daily to help preserve the freedom and liberty for which the flag stands.
She also went on to explain — through her personal experience — how large a sacrifice it is to each and every family who has a loved one deployed. She vividly explained that her brother, who served in the military, was severely injured, and how her mother fell to her knees when a military vehicle drove up to their home to give the news to the family, to explain what the injury was, and the severity of it. Thankfully, he survived, but obviously not all do.
Her speech was emotional and to the point, and I congratulate her on her courage to stand up in front of Council, and others who were in attendance, to remind those who take this country for granted, to not do so, and to feel grateful that many have sacrificed their lives so you are able to live free in the greatest country known to man.
Thirdly, I did not know this but the City of Geneva recently formed a committee known as the Public Arts Committee. It is responsible for 1) development and regular review and appropriate updating of a public art plan that identifies appropriate spaces and mediums for collection development, 2) overseeing quality control of the Public Art Policy and projects, 3) reviewing and recommending Public Art Projects for approval by City Council, and 4) making recommendations regarding any issues that arise from a specific artwork or art project.
So at the Aug. 4 meeting, Councilor Laura Salamendra proposed City Code changes through recommendations from the Public Art Committee. Why would we want unelected people on an art committee making recommendations to Council about code changes? We do not.
I’m not even sure why this was discussed at a Council meeting and voted on, but the code changes recommended by the Art Committee were defeated 7-2.
In my view the Public Arts committee and Councilor Salamendra were looking for more flexibility in our current art code so that political expressions could be painted in public view. You know like “Support the Green New Deal” painted on a building that can be clearly seen as you drive into Ithaca. You can drive through many cities and notice political expressions painted in public view, mostly leftist, and I do not believe this is something the vast majority of people in Geneva desire. Not here, not now.