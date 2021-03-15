Well folks, it has been about a year since all of us were introduced on a massive scale to the coronavirus, a pandemic the likes of which this country has not experienced since the early 1900s. A transformative situation of a lifetime.
It is a brutal disease, in particular to the elderly and to people with pre-existing health conditions and those who struggle with obesity. This virus has taken its toll on millions of Americans who have either lost their lives or become severely sick as it attacks people’s respiratory systems, leaving many struggling to take their next breath.
But moving onto the positive: Amid all the coronavirus warnings, one important current fact you will not hear from pretty much any news media is that cases are down 77% over the last six weeks. It is believed this dramatic drop in cases is occurring not only due to vaccines, which are being administered, but due to herd immunity beginning to take shape.
This is according to Dr. Martin Makary, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, chief medical adviser to Sesame Care, and the author of “The Price We Pay.” Dr. Makary said in a Feb. 18 article in the Wall Street Journal headlined “We’ll have herd immunity by April”: “Some medical experts privately agree with my prediction that there may be very little COVID-19 by April but suggested that I not talk about herd immunity because people might become complacent or fail to take precautions.”
I do not believe scientists should attempt to manipulate the public by hiding truths especially when backed up by scientific data. Look, I encourage everyone to get the vaccine, but I also believe in Dr. Makary’s theory of herd immunity, and he has the data to back it up. His data is important to society as a whole in that we desperately need to at least open all schools, have our governments limit the damage of continuous closings of businesses, and limit our children and adults to continuous isolation.
Just some factual information: nearly 100 million doses of vaccine have been distributed, more than 87 million doses have been administered, 19% of our population has received the first dose of the two-vaccine shot, and 8.4 million Americans have received both doses. Also now the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson also is also being. It is expected by the end of this month that 100 million U.S. citizens will have been inoculated. Hospitalizations also have been dropping substantially over the last six weeks.
Yet, with all that information, I still continually hear the mass media and politicians paint a grim picture of where our country stands in terms of this virus and our offensive attack on its affect on society. It is sad to say — it’s obvious to me and probably you all, too — that in so many ways even a killer pandemic has been politicized.
Our government in Washington is lost. We the people — you know, the citizens of this country — are no longer their priority. They keep feeding us fear, dictating to us what to do or not to do to protect ourselves from this coronavirus, while at the same time they are allowing illegal immigrants to enter our country who are infected with the virus. It just doesn’t make sense, unless of course, the politicians are so hell bent on letting these border crossings continue so to eventually get their votes.
Please be diligent, so that when it is time to open your life back up as safely as you can — especially those of you who have been vaccinated — be willing to open your eyes and open your mind. I do not believe we need governmental intervention in our lives ever, and in particular when to open up our lives so that we all can move forward and step away from this coronavirus pandemic.
David D’Amico lives in Geneva. A local businessman and graduate of Waterloo HS and Alfred State College, he has been a cubmaster, a Little League and Vince Lombardi coach, and is a past recipient of the E. Robert Kent Award from MCA for Management Innovation. He was the Republican, Conservative, Independent candidate for Ontario County supervisor in 2017. His Voice of D’Amocracy column runs every other Monday. Contact him at damico42@hotmail.com.