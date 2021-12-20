I wanted to start this week’s column by dishing out some deserved thank yous. Please bear with me.
First, I want to thank the Finger Lakes Times, in particular Alan Brignall and Mike Cutillo, for publishing my columns on a biweekly basis, providing readers with a sometimes different perspective on local and national news. I also would like to thank all of you, my readers, for all the kind comments over this past year through emails — and yes, there are always the negative comments as well, but those are dwarfed compared to the positive comments I have received. Thanks again to all of you.
As we all know, it has been one heck of a year in so many ways — locally, statewide and nationally.
Geneva City Council has struggled to conduct their meetings in a non-confrontational manner, but through these struggles Council has managed to move our city forward, in my opinion. Council needs to remember to represent the majority of taxpayers in all wards of this city and stop the selfish activism that does nothing but divide.
All in all, you can see with your own eyes downtown is looking up. And, oh yeah, we have a major tourist investment sure to be a positive for Geneva coming to the former American Legion property on Lochland Road. More investment in Geneva is music to my ears, so let’s stay positive!
Of course, the biggest news in New York state in 2021 was the resignation of disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid accusations of sexual advancements against several women while he was in office. Not to mention the number of deaths from Covid-19 he hid intentionally from his own state Health Department when he sent sick seniors to nursing homes, causing others to contract Covid-19 and die. Indeed, not a good year for our former governor.
Nationally, there were some big headlines as well:
• Tom Brady won another Super Bowl. Are you kidding me?
• Jan. 6 was not a good day in the our capital. Although the jury is still out as to who instigated the violence — there were several pro- and anti-Trump protesters there at the Capitol building that day — what happened was a bad moment for America.
• Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced he would be stepping down as CEO.
• We cannot forget the deep freeze and power outages due to the abnormally low temperatures experienced in Texas. Devastating.
• There was, and still is, a surge of illegal border crossings — which, by the way, has not been acted on whatsoever by the current administration. It is almost as if they condone what is going on at our southern border.
• The Florida complex collapse, where so many people’s lives were taken.
Are you tired yet of all the Covid-19 mask and vaccination mandates? I am, and I think at this point in time I know what is best for me and will act accordingly. I have been vaccinated, and I contracted Covid, so I am a walking antibody right now.
Look, bottom line is we are still very lucky to live in the greatest country on the face of the earth. We the people may need to fight to keep it that way, but I believe we will — and keep in mind this has been this has been ongoing in one way, shape or form for over 100 years.
Let me conclude by saying, from the bottom of my heart, I want to wish all a very Merry Christmas and a healthy, prosperous New Year!