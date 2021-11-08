Wow, what a night it was last Tuesday with respect to elections and ballot initiatives. I would like to highlight some of these results.
First, I would like to start locally, where I am very disappointed with our own City of Geneva Republican Party, which offered no candidates to run against two existing Democratic county supervisors. I really don’t understand it. City Republicans must find a way to recruit potential candidates.
I know for a fact it’s not an easy task due to more city residents being registered Democrats, but it has never been easy, and never will.
Next, I would like to look at what I view as positive results with respect to the New York state ballot initiatives that dealt with election integrity and redistricting.
Ballot proposal No. 1 would have made changes to the redistricting process, where redistricting might have been allowed using undocumented immigrants and the incarcerated as part of the voter citizen count. It was rejected.
Ballot proposal No. 3 was about same-day voter registration, an initiative backed heavily by Democrats. Again, it was rejected by the state’s voters.
Ballot proposal No. 4, another one backed by Democrats, would have allowed anyone to request an absentee ballot. It was rejected too.
The abolish-the-police movement took a big hit, with voters on Long Island, and in Buffalo, Minneapolis, and Seattle, rejecting measures to eliminate police departments. The taxpayers in these places made a statement: They want to maintain their police departments. They want law and order. Go figure.
And, of course, last but definitely not least was the state of Virginia electing a Republican governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.
As I was channel-surfing through CNN, MSNBC, and FOX News, you could see varying degrees of shock with regard to the Virginia outcome. If you paid attention to exit polling there, the results told the story.
Moms and dads rejected the idea that critical race theory eventually might be taught in Virginia schools; as of now, it is not.
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, basically sealed his own fate when, in the weeks leading up to the election, he said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” It’s wrong to dismiss parents’ concerns about their children’s education, and voters in Virginia delivered that message at the polls.
Actually, through, the economy was the most important issue identified by exit polling in Virginia. We are experiencing and suffering from the climbing cost of gasoline; vaccine mandates that have caused layoffs, and will do so in even greater numbers come Jan. 4; and many other factors that are contributing to rising inflation.
Last Tuesday was a start for conservatives like myself, and I loved every minute of it.