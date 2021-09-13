Lately, I am having a hard time trying to understand what message the Democrats are trying to put forward to the everyday American.
It recently was announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland that our U.S. government is suing the state of Texas with respect to its latest anti-abortion law, stating that the law is unconstitutional. Along with this lawsuit the Democrats are declaring (as they always do) that abortion is a right while saying women have the right to make their own decision with respect to pregnancy, always announcing it is “their body, their choice.”
Well OK, but now this same U.S. government, Democrats, President Biden, certain school districts, and college institutions are forcing, demanding, and dictating to Americans that they must, no questions asked, need to be vaccinated before attending work and/or classes. Apparently, it is not your choice anymore. You must do as you’re told, and parents of children have no choice in the matter if they want their children to attend school.
Whoa there. What happened to “my body, my choice?”
So in other words if “my body, my choice” refers to a pregnancy dealing with life or death in the womb it is OK. But if we are dealing with 12-year-old children forced to be vaccinated prior to being allowed to attend school, then it not “my body, my choice” any longer.
Our federal government wants to take away your freedom of choice regarding vaccinations but allow freedom of choice to have an abortion. This does not make any sense to me.
I understand the logic of having a vaccination. I have been fully vaccinated. But it was my choice. No one — or no one in authority — forced me to get vaccinated. But now the federal government is trying to force parents to make their kids get vaccinated no matter if the parents choose to have their children get the vaccination or not? The odds of children under the age of 16 becoming fatally sick as a result of contracting COVID-19 as published by the CDC is less than .00003%.
Many on the Left are always stating “follow the science.” Well, let’s follow it. Please be reminded that approximately 1% of our population has contracted COVID-19. I am in no way either advocating for or against vaccination. I just want to have the choice. Use science and statistical data as your guide.
I am sick and tired of our politicians, and of course the mainstream media, trying to dictate to all of us what we are allowed to do or not allowed to do. The aforementioned comparison between abortion and vaccination is a perfect example of the government dictating to American citizens. As is asked many times a day, what happened to the Constitution? What happened to our freedom of choice? Folks, our rights under the Constitution are being chipped away at on a daily basis, and I for one do not like it. If we do nothing to fight for our freedoms, we as a country will be unrecognizable in a very short period of time.