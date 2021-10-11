In spite of all the political stuff swirling around us locally and nationally, I have decided to be a little selfish and write this column about the recent death of our family dog, Bomber.
I know many of you out there have had to deal with the death of your family pet or pets. Having just gone through the same thing, I can relate and safely say to all of you: I feel your pain.
We lost Bomber Sept. 25. As anyone who has had a pet knows, they become part of your family, much more than an animal living under your roof. In our case, Bomber was almost 14 years old when she passed and had been with us through so many different parts of our lives that she is leaving a big hole in our everyday existence moving forward.
Bomber traveled well too, as my wife and I have been to Chicago and Boston, even as far away as Palm Beach Garden, Fla., in recent years. We wanted Bomber to experience all the family functions because she was part of us.
I can remember — and I’m sure there are many of you that experienced the same — when I would return home from work each day. Bomber would come to the back door and greet me every single night, never missing a chance to wag her tail and lick me. We have had three pet dogs in our 41 years of marriage, but Bomber was unlike any other, probably due to so many experiences we had with her through her life. There were so many times one of us would have a rough day at work, but returning home would be such a joy simply because Bomber would, through her mannerisms, make us laugh over very silly stuff that we called “Bomberisms.”
We miss her so much that it is very difficult for me to get through this column, but family pets are so worthwhile to have, if for no other reason than at times they help us maintain our sanity.
For me, for whatever reason, it is hard to admit or even say the word “love” when referencing something other than my wife. However, I can say clearly and proudly, I loved Bomber very much. We are going to miss her more that can words can express.
Life will go on without her, but it will be very different for all of us.
Thanks, Bomber, for all the memories!