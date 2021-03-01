As a New Yorker I have to say the nursing home scandal Gov. Cuomo is involved in is so unfortunate. And not just for the state but for all the families who had loved ones lose their lives, in major part due to the executive order the governor issued forcing senior living nursing homes to re-admit COVID-infected patients from hospitals and exposing other vulnerable senior residents to the virus.
I just do not get the logic. I really do not understand this directive since Cuomo knew as well as all of us that the elderly were the most vulnerable. He also was aware that President Trump had set up the Javits Center as an emergency hospital to help treat seniors and others, and in addition President Trump also provided the navy hospital ship USNS Comfort.
Neither was used to any large degree by Gov. Cuomo or Mayor DeBlasio in New York City. This is where, in my view, politics became more important than doing the right thing. They just did not want to allow President Trump to receive any credit with respect to his administration being proactive in treating coronavirus patients.
To make matters worse, Gov. Cuomo hid actual statistical numbers of the true death toll in these nursing homes. Fearing a possible federal investigation, he felt that this information would most likely expose his administration’s negligence and a possible intentional cover-up.
I do not know about all you taxpayers who pay his wage, but if this is true I find it to be repugnant, disgusting, and criminal. In addition the governor has threatened several colleagues including people in his own party with respect to this situation, yelling at them, and allegedly telling one Democratic state assemblyman that he would “destroy him.”
One of his aides, Melissa DeRosa, admitted Cuomo’s administration hid information — they “froze” as she said — due to the possibility that the true death numbers would be used against the administration by federal prosecutors.
This is not a right or left issue. It is a right or wrong issue, and I think all of Cuomo’s constituents have been wronged. Not that Gov. Cuomo would take my advice, and it is probably too late now anyway, but if he had just admitted he made a mistake and that this executive order was horrible policy I think a lot of people would have forgiven him. We are typically a forgiving people.
Thousands of families have gone through hell and then had it compounded by having to listen to Cuomo’s arrogance and total refusal of responsibility. I predict impeachment may be on the horizon, and his political future is no more.