Wow, 2020, what a year! Americans started with the COVID-19 China Virus exposure, dealt with lockdowns across the board, and then endured a year-long process to choose our next president. Being Americans, however, we have been able to grind through it all.
In this column, I will just focus on the virus.
What we know is that this coronavirus started in Wuhan, China. We also know China started to lock down its own country in selected areas at the time of the discovery of the virus but continued to allow its people to travel oversees while the disease was spreading like wildfire. To that point, when traveling from China to the U.S. there is almost always a layover in Europe before another flight to the U.S. So, many visitors from Europe were carrying this virus and did not even know it. Hence, the worldwide pandemic was upon us.
That brought almost immediate reaction from President Trump with all flights from China being suspended. He also brought in experts to figure out how to deal with treatment and prevention. At the same time the President formed a Coronavirus Task Force and initiated Operation Warp Speed to research and find vaccines. Usually, vaccine development is a 2-5 year process between research and actual trials by patients. It had never been attempted prior, but the President promised a vaccine by the end of the year, and as we all know multiple vaccines are now being administered daily across the country.
Governors across the country handled the lockdowns differently, and it is mostly Democratic held governorships that have the most extreme Draconian lockdowns. Although data was the main information used at the onset of the virus, it seems that is no longer the case. Governors are locking down innocent Americans, sometimes for no real or data-based reason.
Tens of thousands of small businesses across the country have been hit hard. My heart goes out to those people. These small business owners have poured their heart and soul (and money) into to their businesses, and some will not survive. What makes the situation even worse is that all the big-box major corporate stores are allowed to remain open using the same cautionary measures the mom and pop stores can use — and have used as well.
In the meantime the economies in these states are being destroyed, and trust me, these states have requested — and will continue to request — that we, the taxpayers, bail them out due to the misguided decisions regarding lockdowns.
The deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, especially in New York state, Pennsylvania and others, is without question so very sad. Many could have survived if not for the moronic decision of our governor, and other governors, to send sick seniors into nursing homes, where thousands contracted this dreaded virus and died. To me this is the epitome of stupid. You send sick seniors into nursing homes and expect the senior residents of those facility not to contract this highly transferable disease? Come on.
We cannot let this pandemic define who we are as a people and as Americans. We will get through this with each other, and it’ll make us stronger as a nation, I believe. We are a gritty people. We also have to look closer at other countries looking to hurt our nation intentionally and beware of who our government decides to deal with. Voice your opinion strongly. Get involved with your own local representatives to let them know where you stand on issues. We can no longer stand on the sidelines and watch our country, as we know it, be destroyed by our own swampy people in the U.S. government, outside entities, and other countries.
On a positive note, I would like to wish all my readers a Happy New Year, and hope all have a safe, prosperous, and blessed New Year. God Bless America!