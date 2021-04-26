Recently, I was fortunate to visit a military camp in Virginia Beach where seven highly competitive, expert amateur golfers (please humor me) used two housing units to bunk up for five days at a place named Camp Pendleton. It is a military base used mainly for training in many disciplines including marching, helicopter piloting, fighter jet pilot training, combat, etc.
First, I want to say it was an honor to not only be a guest on this base, but to actually see with my own eyes the process of how our troops maintain training on a daily basis. I was told most activity on this base occurs in the summertime, but our group was able to use housing units in the center of the base and witness a lot of helicopter pilot training just outside our units, particularly at night. It was an awesome sight to see and to hear.
Also, at many times during the day, the roar of the fighter jet pilots practicing their disciplines flying overhead would send shivers down my spine. It was the only time in my life I would be playing 18 holes of golf where these fighter jets would zoom overhead with a roar that just made you feel it was great to be an American.
My buddies on this golf trip continually stated when these jets flew overhead, “There goes the sound of freedom,” and yes, I would second that.
One of the guys on the trip was Army Sgt. Maj. Henry Decker, and man did he have stories to tell. When I was driving, he sat in the front seat of the truck, and it was story after story for about five hours, mostly about his times during six years of active duty serving in Vietnam.
At first I was getting a little frustrated with his continuous chatter, but then I thought he probably does not get a chance to talk to a lot of people with respect to his time in Vietnam, so I thought the least I could do was listen — and maybe gain some perspective as to what he went through.
Trust me, it definitely was not fun and games in Vietnam. He mentioned, with respect, some of his close platoon members lost while fighting. Yes, there were some light moments through the years, but when you are on active duty, you are exposed to danger daily.
This leads me to my next thought. Recently I read where younger folks were watching the Marine marching in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., and they were laughing and talking while he was pacing back and forth in front of the tomb. Disgusting, I thought.
At one point, the Marine stopped pacing, carefully turned in his discipline, and in a very stern Marine command shouted to the people to respect where they were and what they were witnessing. Suddenly, all talk stopped, and the Marine carefully, again per his discipline, continued his pacing in front of the tomb.
Folks look, if you see a veteran of any of our great military armed forces, thank them and their families for their service and sacrifice. Oh, and again thank you Sgt. Maj. Decker.
David D’Amico lives in Geneva. A local businessman and graduate of Waterloo HS and Alfred State College, he has been a cubmaster, a Little League and Vince Lombardi coach, and is a past recipient of the E. Robert Kent Award from MCA for Management Innovation. He was the Republican, Conservative, Independent candidate for Ontario County supervisor in 2017. His Voice of D’Amocracy column runs every other Monday. Contact him at damico42@hotmail.com.