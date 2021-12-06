The Kyle Rittenhouse trial was one that captivated people across the country, mostly due to the hype mass media outlets created, in particular TV outlets, since the trial was televised from beginning to end. Race, of course, was injected into this trial, although it was four White men who were the persons of interest in these Kenosha, Wis., shootings.
Here is some information which I thought was interesting that I pulled from The New York Times; I think a lot of people were not made aware of it if they were just paying attention to daily briefings rather than watching the trial.
Rittenhouse was 17, and was following the Jacob Blake incident very closely, when he decided to travel to Kenosha on the third night violence and rioting was taking place after Blake’s death. Downtown Kenosha was, literally, on fire. Earlier that same afternoon, people organized on Facebook and vowed to help protect the city and assist the police and National Guard members who, at that time, were outnumbered. By the third night of violence, Rittenhouse joined a group of armed men said to be there attempting to protect local businesses. He also was there with a medical kit to help those injured through the course of the riots.
To protect himself while attending to injured people, he carried a rifle. Keep in mind Wisconsin is an open-carry state, which means you can carry firearms openly without a permit — and minors as well — that meet certain parameters of this statute. Rittenhouse met the requirements of the statute; hence, the possession charges levied against him were dropped.
So, when Rittenhouse arrived in Kenosha, there already had been widespread destruction in downtown Kenosha. By the early evening on Aug. 25, the rioting was out of control.
As stated in The New York Times: “Video that night showed Mr. Rittenhouse milling around and offering medical assistance to protesters, and shortly before midnight he was chased by Joseph Rosenbaum, who also came downtown that same night to join the protesters.”
At some point, Rosenbaum fired his handgun in the air and lunged at Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum four times, killing him. Rittenhouse then started running away, but tripped and fell while being chased by a dozen more people. At a certain point, when this group caught up with Rittenhouse, Anthony Huber starting attacking him, and at which point Rittenhouse shot and killed him. Gaige Grosskreutz was also shot in the arm, but he survived.
Two White men dead. Another injured. One White shooter. I have no idea how race could possibly be a cause of these shootings.
As the police arrived in the area of shots fired, Rittenhouse put his hands up in the air, and was trying to surrender, but the police drove completely past him. He finally turned himself in on his own accord.
Moving forward, the judge in the trial reiterated that the men who were shot could be referred to as “looters and rioters” because it was clear why they were in Kenosha that fateful night.
With all of the information I’ve outlined, why was the leftist media so intent on painting this entire episode as racist? This had nothing to do with race. And, if you listened to some of those same media outlets, they were spewing unthinkable garbage about Rittenhouse — publicly, during the trial — which was totally unjustified. I mean, I get the First Amendment, but you cannot be allowed to berate someone based on emotion or political alliance, and not fact.
It seems to me as if the leftist media is jumping on any chance to divide Americans by color, race, or religion. This is not the America I know, and it is up to us to maintain our freedoms.
It is my opinion that a comment or act is either racism or not. In the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, it was not.