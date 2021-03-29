So here we are in 2021 trying to move beyond this COVID-19 pandemic, and yet another weird cultural phenomenon is trying to cement itself in our society called “cancel culture.”
I am not enamored with anything — social media or otherwise — that essentially attempts to shut people up or damage them in some way (lose jobs, damage their social status, etc.) due to an opposing opinion about any subject.
And I am not talking about just canceling people who are in disagreement with modern social ideals, but rather attempting to cancel the very history that made this country what it is. What is going on here? In my opinion, this is absolutely un-American.
This great country has history like every other country in the world. Anyone can make the argument that there is good history and not-so-good history in the United States. But how can you cancel historical facts when they already have occurred, especially if the documented history is valid and accurate?
So much of this canceling raises its ugly head via social media. I am not a part of the social media world, and being on the outside looking in, I am really trying to understand the point of its very existence. It almost seems like any part of the American culture in the past, in particular those positive points in our history, is not worthy of any value and must be eliminated, even if the existence of these facts is a critical part of the essence of what made America the greatest country ever created.
I don’t know if it’s me, but this all seems very toxic, nonproductive, and divisive. It’s just another thing that is not only causing division among the citizens of this country, but that is creating and promoting hatred between those with differences of opinion. I mean, come on, Dr. Seuss books? What is going on here?
I think it is time to cancel “cancel culture.” The thing is, a very small percentage of people in this country are leading this “cancel culture” movement. Look, I am asking that you please listen to your neighbor, friend, or relative if they have a varying opinion on a subject (like probably many of you reading this have). If you disagree, be respectful and make your point.
We are all Americans, and the 1st Amendment of the Constitution is part of what makes this country the best ever, but maybe social media is not the best platform to communicate. The current social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter, etc. — allow people to express whatever they want and even are powerful enough to shut people down if they feel at all challenged. We need to fight against “cancel culture” now as best we can because next they may try to cancel the very existence of this great country.