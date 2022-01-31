So, to start the new year in the city of Geneva, we have been notified by our City Manager, Sage Gerling, and our Comptroller and Assistant City Manager, Adam Blowers, that both are leaving their posts.
Although I have had my disagreements with both in the past, I believe in general they are leaving the city in a good place, moving forward in many different areas in a positive manner, but with much work left to solidify some of the prospective items the city is poised to take on.
As I have written in previous columns, I like what I see as far as prospective investors and developers interested in our city, and its surrounding natural gifts, and believe our city manager and assistant city manager have been a big part of this current high interest of investment in our area due in part to our surrounding natural resources.
The thing is, now we have to keep the ball rolling. The city, I believe, is picking up momentum in the tourism area, and the city manager search committee needs to find talented people who will be committed, and have the foresight to use this momentum, to create an even more highly desired area for investors to lay down their money.
There will be several different qualities the search committee will be looking for in the next city manager, and I just hope they select the person most qualified for this position, not someone who would be looking for an axe to grind politically or otherwise if selected. We need someone who is going to be the best for this city. Period.
No matter their race, sex or otherwise, it has to be a decision based on the quality of the candidate, someone with the ability to take the bull by the horns and continue to move this city forward, as I think it will. This is a very difficult task the city has been handed, but, as in the past, I firmly believe the search committee can and will find someone who will have the Geneva city residents, taxpayers, and businesses as their first priority.
In the end, I would like to formally give a big shout-out and thanks to City Manager Gerling and Assistant City Manager Blowers and with them good luck as they move on to the next adventure in each of their lives.