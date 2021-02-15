I am going to get a little bit personal this week and write about a local issue that does not involve politics. What?! Yes, please indulge me.
In my mid-teens I took up the wonderful — and sometimes frustrating — game of golf. From that point and into my mid 50s, I can assure you I spent a lot of my spare time at Seneca Lake Country Club golf course, right here in the town of Geneva just south of Geneva Country Club on the west side of Route 14 near Turk Road.
I bought my first set of golf shoes, and also my first legitimate set of golf club irons in the pro shop at Seneca Lake CC. I experienced my first par-4 eagle there, and a sandy hole-out from the top side sand trap of hole No. 7. Also, it was the first course on which I tipped over a motorized golf cart ... but that’s not important.
Later on in life, I spent approximately 10 years playing in the Legends League, a golf league run by a good friend, Brad Roach. There are so many memories from those league seasons that I have filed into my memory bank, most of which were just plain entertainment — you know, “golf style.” The stories, oh but the stories. Most of the time they may have been suspect, but they drew laughs upon laughs.
The summer of 2015 saw the Legends League again going full throttle. Like all recreational leagues, it’s what we golfers use as a stress relief from the normal daily chores of work and home, to forget about everything, where we could get away one night a week and just have fun. However, the league season of 2015 ended up being our final one at Seneca Lake Country Club because that fall, the club closed its doors.
In the April 24, 2016 edition, the Finger Lakes Times ran a story stating that Seneca Lake Country Club had been sold to the Missick family from California, soon to be permanent New Yorkers. As time went on, promises were made to locals that the course was going to be redeveloped into a 9-hole course, and reopen if not in 2016, then for sure in 2017. That didn’t happen.
Then came a landscape rendering of a proposed build-out of the property encompassing the former clubhouse and golf course, to be renamed “Seneca Turk Resort Winery.” It looked wonderful.
“The former home of Seneca Lake Country Club could be transformed into a winery, tasting room, nine-hole golf course, and clubhouse by next year,” read a story in the June 22, 2017 FL Times.
To this day, not much of anything substantial has occurred there other than Bellangelo Winery opening a restaurant and tasting facility in the former clubhouse. As for the course itself, work started on a new nine-hole layout but was abruptly halted, and now the entire golf course lies dormant, looking like a wasteland of overgrown shrubs, trees, weeds, and other growth.
Greg Missick still owns the property and reportedly has told Geneva town officials that the project is not dead, but there is no activity going on currently. I cannot and will not predict what will become of this once-beautiful golf course with so many memories.
We have carried on our Legends League traditions — the laughs, the memories, the storytelling — at Big Oak Golf Course on Packwood Road north of Geneva. The Sharmans have been very gracious hosts.
To all my golf buddies, I will see you in April!