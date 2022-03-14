I cannot help but recognize the brutality Russian leader Vladimir Putin has displayed against the innocent people of Ukraine for no other reason than his bloodthirsty need to acquire more power and try to restore the old USSR, the one he remembers and worked for as a KGB agent back in his younger years. He is a bully on the world stage, and should be dealt with as all bullies should, and that is to make him regret his aggression.
With the aforementioned stated, it seems as if most nations are using sanctions in an attempt to isolate Putin financially, and also eliminate the ability for Russia to trade with these same countries. This isolation includes the attempt to stifle Putin’s ability to sell his oil and gas, which is almost 70% of Russia’s economy.
My issue with all of this is the United States seems to be following rather than leading in many of these punishments other countries are imposing on Putin. In fact, the United States, as it stood at the end of last week, was still buying Russian crude oil that is directly related to Russia’s ability to torture and kill Ukraine people. To that point, you have to ask yourself why President Biden isn’t willing to reopen hundreds of oil and gas leases all over the country, all of which he halted in January 2021. It included gas and oil permits on land and water, and also coal mining. Also, at the same time, he revoked approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, as reported by The Associated Press.
Is Biden willing to sacrifice Ukrainian lives for the simple reason he reversed a Trump policy, and is beholden to the environmentalist extremists on the left? At the same time, why is the president denying the American people the ability to pump their own oil and mine natural gas here at home, and maybe relieve some of the financial stress millions of Americans are feeling at the pump, where the average for a gallon of gas is closing in on $4.50 per gallon?
My point, and I think many out there would agree with me, is that right, it makes sense for so many different reasons to at least temporarily reopen at least some of these oil and gas leases so the U.S. is not funding the Russian war against the Ukraine — and, at the same time, help out the American people who are dealing with our worst inflation in 40 years. I mean, do we really want to deal with Iran and Venezuela, two of the worst regimes in the world, countries run by dictators who oppress their own people, in terms of buying oil rather than using our own resources?
This is not even a difficult question. The answer is obvious, yet our politicians are not able to get this done. In my opinion, it revolves around two words we hear all the time: power and money.