Although we’re past Memorial Day, I felt compelled to convey my view as to the importance — and the commemoration involved — of this great holiday.
As we all know it is a federal holiday when we honor and mourn any U.S. military personnel who died in the performance of their military duties or who served and have died since. This also includes the military families who so often are overlooked but also pay the price of having their loved ones away, sometimes paying the ultimate sacrifice.
Since 1971, this holiday has been observed the last Monday in May. However, from 1868–1970, it was observed on May 31. I believe it is critical to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. It is the essence of sacrificing one’s life for the good of the greatest country that ever was — and ever will be, in my opinion.
I have to force myself sometimes to sit back and remember that most of the casualties in most wars are 17- to 22-year-old kids, just starting their adult lives. They often find themselves in daily combat and in life-or-death situations that they want to survive so someday they can get back home. It is a very humbling thought.
Then there are the missing in action. Because they are missing, thousands of military families are in tortuous limbo. I believe Memorial Day can be a galvanizing day, and weekend, for all these families to honor the soldiers that have lost their lives in battle or who are missing.
It is so gratifying to see parades in so many towns and cities across the country, often incorporating military personnel and members of veterans’ organizations as the main focus. Also, maybe after the parade, people will throw parties and barbecues, sometimes through the entire weekend to commemorate perhaps the most important federal holiday of all.
And, of course, we cannot forget Memorial Day unofficially marks the beginning of summer as well.
There is just so much to be thankful for, and I for one am very thankful to be living in a country where freedom and liberty still live. I love this country and everything it offers to each and every one of us every day. To be able to live our lives free, regardless of our religion or race, is priceless.
Is this country perfect? Of course not. But look around, it does not get any better than the good old USA. Remember, the men and women who have served in the military are the heart and soul of our country. All military personnel are patriots and heroes, and it is so important to be mindful of what they and their families have sacrificed so that YOU can live as you do.
By the way, if you see a military member, no matter under what circumstance, please just say thanks!
David D’Amico lives in Geneva. A local businessman and graduate of Waterloo HS and Alfred State College, he has been a cubmaster, a Little League and Vince Lombardi coach, and is a past recipient of the E. Robert Kent Award from MCA for Management Innovation. He was the Republican, Conservative, Independent candidate for Ontario County supervisor in 2017. His Voice of D’Amocracy column runs every other Monday. Contact him at damico42@hotmail.com.