I would like to spend some time discussing a couple of local projects that will affect Geneva residents in several ways.
I would like to provide some context to the city Industrial Development Agency meeting that occurred earlier this month, and the contents of a letter I obtained regarding the town of Geneva and the Missick-owned property on Snell Road.
The American Legion is in the process of closing on the sale of its Lochland Road property to a development company named Rivers Edge Capital. I know there are a lot of Geneva residents who have spent a large amount of time at the Legion over the past 75 or so years, often with their families, enjoying the fish dinners, bingo, the pool, casino nights, etc. It is very difficult to see it go. But here we are in 2021, and time is moving on as I write this column.
The developer’s aim is to turn this complex into a destination resort center.
Rivers Edge has rendered an architectural drawing illustrating a 111-room hotel, which will include a ballroom, wedding amenities and, at some point, a restaurant. Marriott is the leading contender now to be the hotel brand, along with making financial investments to the hotel structure.
Also, there will be a group of 51 luxury townhouses built later, after the hotel is constructed in total, due to certain logistics.
In addition, during this same IDA meeting, Ward 4 City Councilor Ken Camera asked Rivers Edge to consider a bicycling/walking pathway into the city so patrons have the ability to enjoy the downtown area on bike or on foot.
The Rivers Edge representative seemed very receptive to this idea.
The entire complex is to be named Lake’s Edge Seneca.
I think our Geneva City Planning Board has been cautious, and diligent, while reviewing and approving this project. Congrats to them.
If all goes well moving forward with the city IDA, it is somewhat possible construction could start sometime next year.
I believe this development can be a tourism game-changer for Geneva, and may help with our tax-base numbers as well.
On another note, the Missick family, which owns Old Stone Mansion on a 63.6-acre, two-parcel lot at 463 Snell Road, is proposing to the town of Geneva (according to a letter dated Oct. 29 that was addressed to Supervisor Mark Venuti from Passero Associates Engineering Architecture) that various site-work alterations be made, as well as a maintenance barn be added, to promote this location as a wedding, banquet, wellness, and corporate retreat venue. Historic tours, nature tours, and dinner event venues would be available too.
It is now obvious our city and town are becoming a focus of attention for developers. In my opinion, despite some of the differences residents may have with respect to some members of our city and town councils, there is reason for optimism. I sincerely hope our city and town prosper moving forward, while also continuing to turn Geneva into a tourist destination.
