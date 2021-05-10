I am concerned about an issue that is starting to find its way into conversations within the education community (teachers, professors, etc.) across this great country. The issue — or theory — is named the “Critical Race Theory,” and I believe it is very harmful to students from pre-K to high school seniors.
Critical Race Theory — or CRT — has been around for a few decades, but to a degree is still in its infancy. Some educators want to institute it as a subject in school as quickly as possible
For those who do not know or have not heard of this, it is, in my opinion, a racist theory. I say this after reading 19 pages by Nicholas Daniel Hartlep, M.S.Ed. with an ERIC date (Education Resources Information Center) of publication of Oct. 11, 2009. To read it and to get into the weeds on Critical Race Theory, simply Google the topic.
Anyone can read the same document. It’s very scary but very real.
The theory includes five major components or tenants: 1) the notion that racism is ordinary and not aberrational; 2) the idea of an interest convergence; 3) the social construction of race; 4) the idea of storytelling and counter-storytelling; and 5) the notion that whites have actually benefited from past civil rights legislation.
That is a lot to consume, but the bottom line is that CRT, if presented in our schools, will teach children that whites are inherently racist, and that their parents are inherently white supremacists. It implies to white students that some of the families of their Black and brown classmates have been oppressed for decades. It also implies that white children have been taught through white knowledge, and that this hidden curriculum flagrantly serviced white students. They will be taught that the educational milieu for Black and brown people needs to be radically improved.
In addition, this writing about the CRT also states “curricula that students of color undergo inadequately prepares them for college” and “another debilitating practice for students of color is the promotion of white students to take Advanced Placement (AP) courses in high school that may lead to receiving college credit for work completed in secondary school.”
I have a couple thoughts. Do you really think 8-, 9-, 10-year-old kids care what color skin their classmates on the playground or in school have? I would argue that they don’t. I also have seen scores of African American students in high school select AP courses to prepare them for college.
Theory does not trump facts. I also need to point out that grade school and high school athletic and academic programs promote teamwork and success no matter the skin tone or ethnic origins. I do not believe, nor do I see the need at all, to start teaching kids they are inherently racist. That is non-productive.
The students in an open society can figure this out without the interjection of some professor, especially if that professor does not use any facts and only theorizes what he thinks should be taught. I believe CRT is dangerous and divisive. All parents should be aware of it, and the attempt by educators to insert it as part of their curricula. I can only hope parents stay vigilant in terms of knowing what their kids are being taught because it all starts with students at a young age, even as young as the pre-K level.