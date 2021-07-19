If I were to ask what our American flag symbolizes to you, I wonder how you would answer.
For me, it is a symbol of freedom, the ability to pursue the American dream without the interference of government while using my God-given abilities, and improving on them to make the most out of my life.
For informational purposes, here is a crash course on what the American flag symbolizes at its core:
The stripes represent the original 13 colonies, while the stars are the 50 states of the Union. The colors of the flag are symbolic as well: red stands for hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue is for vigilance, perseverance and justice.
I am sure there are people out there that may disagree with the definitions of various parts of our American flag, but the bottom line is it’s our history — and no one can change history. In addition, as I have stated on several occasions, I would not want to live anywhere else in the world. We, the United States, are still the greatest country on earth, whether folks want to believe that or not. And therein lies a problem.
I am sick and tired of people — Hollywood stars, professional and amateur athletes, even some of our local, state and federal elected officials and others — who use their public platform to not honor our flag during the playing of our National Anthem or Pledge of Allegiance.
Yes, this country is not perfect, although its people remain able to live free, even as divisive as it seems right now. In my view, much of this division is due to the extreme left, media, Hollywood, big tech, big corporations, etc. All of these distractions combined make it difficult to keep our eye on the ball as to the greatness of this country.
There is a movement underfoot to redesign and change our flag. You heard me. And again, in my estimation these ideas are initiated from Hollywood and the far left, I guess because they do not believe this country should be represented any longer by Old Glory.
Are you kidding me? Change our flag? Give me a break.
It is this country that has provided and will continue to provide all these Hollywood folks the opportunity to make a very good living in the very country they disrespect. That in and of itself just does not make sense to me. Many of those elitists have had the opportunity to receive the best education in the world right here in the United States, and their success enabled them to send their kids to the best private schools in this country — and they still continue to complain as to how BAD this country is in their view.
Frankly, I’m exhausted by all these leftist activists who continue to pound their drum to point out inequities, which, in their view, provide an excuse to disrespect our flag at any opportunity.
I believe the vast majority of U.S. citizens love our flag and their country. Our wonderful flag is unique, packed with so much meaning and history. I love it! Please join me in feeling that way.