First of all, I want to thank so many of you out there for all the kind words of support you offered through emails, and to me personally, about the death of our family dog. It was very emotional, but at the same time rewarding.
Now, moving on …
At the Oct. 6 City Council meeting, there was a great deal of discussion with respect to Columbus Day. A proclamation was read suggesting the city recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the same day as Columbus Day annually. As far as I know, there were no Native Americans present at the meeting requesting this holiday, or that it be celebrated on the same day as Columbus Day.
Nonetheless, there is definitely a push from the “woke” left to create this holiday in Geneva.
At the meeting, Jessica Farrell asked Ward 6 Councilor Laura Salamendra to read the proclamation drafted by Community Education for Transformation. While I do not contest Farrell’s academic pedigree — she is a 2020-21 Pre-Doctoral Fellow at Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Fisher Center, and a PhD candidate in African history at the University of Minnesota — I do disagree with CET’s characterization of Christopher Columbus.
To quote the CET proclamation: “While it is unreasonable to blame Columbus for the violence over all 500 years that followed his landing, it is undeniable that his arrival set in motion a series of events that culminated in the dispossession and extermination of Native communities.”
I see this as a perverted history lesson.
Yes, some terrible things happened after Columbus arrived and European settlers began to descend on North America, but nowhere in historical documents have I read that Columbus promoted the extermination of a race of people.
Why should we not be allowed to celebrate the bravery of a pioneer who whose determination to cross an ocean and find a new land ranks as one of the most dangerous missions anyone has undertaken?
I am well aware of how relevant Native Americans are to New York state history as a whole, but why is it so important for one group of individuals to insist that Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Geneva should be celebrated simultaneously with Columbus Day?
As I have stated in previous columns, every sovereign country in the world has a history. Some of that history is good. Some is not. However, you cannot revise factual accounts by manipulating history to fit a narrative that does no more than divide the people of a country.
I prefer to remember the great people of our history and the positive impact they had on humanity. And yes, that includes Christopher Columbus, who is viewed by many Americans as a visionary and inspiration.
Happy Columbus Day to all my Italian friends and relatives!
David D’Amico lives in Geneva. A local businessman and graduate of Waterloo High School and Alfred State College, he has been a Boy Scout Cubmaster, and a Little League and Vince Lombardi coach. He was the Republican, Conservative and Independence party candidate for Ontario County supervisor in 2017. His Voice of D’Amocracy appears every other Monday. Contact him at damico42@hotmail.com.