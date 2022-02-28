So, first of all, I would like to congratulate John Salone on being selected as Ward 6 city councilman here in the city of Geneva for at least the rest of 2022.
I have known John personally and professionally for many years, and I will say he is the right person for the job right now. He is a Geneva native who has a pulse on his new constituents in Ward 6. I truly believe Councilor Salone will promote ideas for his ward that benefit the taxpayers he now represents. I do not believe he will be someone with a political axe to grind, and I believe he will have a positive impact moving forward in Geneva Council meetings.
However, with the aforementioned stated, I totally resent the question Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera asked of Ward 6 Councilor John Salone during the interview process to appoint a replacement for John Pruett.
I am paraphrasing, but Councilor Camera asked Councilor Salone if he believed there was election fraud in the 2020 general election. Can anyone explain to me how that question is related at all to the city of Geneva’s future? If anyone out there has an answer, please contact me.
It seems that if you have a difference of opinion with Councilman Camera, then you may not be qualified for the job. In my opinion, the fact that Councilman Camera asked that question was a prerequisite to him deciding whether he was going to support a candidate, and clearly illustrates to me Camera’s rigid point of view. In my view, Camera exposed himself to be exactly what he is, a liberal ideologist.
On a separate note, I am disappointed with Ontario County Supervisor Greg Bendzlowicz’s resignation. Greg served his constituents well in a very professional manner, and I know for a fact he was highly respected by his fellow supervisors. Good luck, Greg, moving forward, and I wish you the best in your future endeavors.
David D’Amico lives in Geneva. A local businessman and graduate of Waterloo High School and Alfred State College, he has been a Boy Scout Cubmaster, and a Little League and Vince Lombardi coach. He was the Republican, Conservative and Independence party candidate for Ontario County supervisor in 2017. His Voice of D’Amocracy appears every other Monday. Contact him at damico42@hotmail.com.