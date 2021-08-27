Andrew Cuomo’s departure from the governorship kicked off a swirl of speculation about the next election cycle, even before Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul took office this week, the first woman to serve as governor of the Empire State.
But Hochul’s sudden leap into the governor’s post has given a healthy measure of electoral hope to two groups: Women and NY Republicans.
Women just witnessed the shattering of a long-thought-to-be unbreakable glass ceiling. And while it was because of Cuomo’s resignation, Hochul is clearly qualified for the office.
NY Republicans see a chance to end the Democratic grip on the governor’s office Cuomo held tightly for 10 years. There’s only a slight chance the GOP could grab the governor’s office in 2022, given that Hochul has announced already she will run and is riding a wave of popularity. But that could change in a heartbeat.
Among GOP hopefuls, look for New York State Sen. Pam Helming of the Finger Lakes to be pushed forward as a possible candidate in 2022.
In last Sunday’s front-page Finger Lakes Times story headlined “Making History,” Helming offered carefully measured praise for Hochul.
But she left the rhetorical door open. Her comments were decidedly less-effusive in her praise for Hochul than remarks by most others. Should Helming be the GOP candidate, the election would pit two women with strong upstate NY backgrounds. But overcoming Hochul’s incumbency and experience would be a very heavy lift for Helming.
Hochul has the opportunity to become the darling of environmental activists should she be willing to take on a number of Finger Lakes environmental sore spots the former governor sidestepped or ignored.
This week Watkins Glen-based journalist Peter Mantius speculated that Hochul could use the state’s environmental quality review act to take much-needed close looks at the Cargill-owned salt mine under Cayuga Lake and the Greenidge power plant in Dresden that has gone into bitcoin mining in a big way.
In both cases, environmentalists have raised numerous issues about these operations, issues that have been largely ignored — or dismissed outright — by the NY Department of Environmental Conservation.
How bold Hochul will be willing to be on these two regional issues should provide a clue how she might approach other thorny problems.
But perhaps the biggest challenge the newly installed governor will face is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the often-nasty politics that surround it.
The Delta variant of this highly contagious coronavirus is quickly gathering strength in most places, not waning. It’s possible local governments across New York will look to the state for guidance and/or funding for help.
Earlier this year Cuomo came under considerable criticism for the way he handled the reopening of businesses across the state. The mayor of Odessa in Schuyler County referred to him publicly as “King Cuomo,” a benign nickname compared to what some other Finger Lakes officials called the former governor for his sometimes-imperious manner.
But Hochul this week demonstrated her willingness to take risks. She called on state health officials to implement a mask mandate in all public and private schools. She also announced that she wants to require COVID-19 vaccines or testing for school employees.
Gov. Kathy Hochul looks and sounds like she has the right stuff to lead the Empire State in good times and bad.
Let’s hope that includes having the courage to do the right thing, politics be damned.